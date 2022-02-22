ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

3 Juveniles & Man In Custody Following Armed Carjacking & Police Chase

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police say they took four people into custody after an armed carjacking and a police chase on Monday evening. Police say they found the vehicle taken from Denver at 104th Avenue and Bannock Street.

Officers tried to stop blue Kia in a Lowe’s parking lot, but the driver fled, leading police on a chase.

Officers stopped the vehicle using a police tactic known as a PIT maneuver at Melody and Kennedy Drive.

The suspects include 2 juvenile males, a juvenile female and an adult male.

Northglenn police assisted.

