3 Juveniles & Man In Custody Following Armed Carjacking & Police Chase
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police say they took four people into custody after an armed carjacking and a police chase on Monday evening. Police say they found the vehicle taken from Denver at 104th Avenue and Bannock Street.
Officers tried to stop blue Kia in a Lowe’s parking lot, but the driver fled, leading police on a chase.
Officers stopped the vehicle using a police tactic known as a PIT maneuver at Melody and Kennedy Drive.
The suspects include 2 juvenile males, a juvenile female and an adult male.
Northglenn police assisted.
