Brooks Gets Festive for St. Patrick’s Day With Its ‘Run Lucky’ Footwear and Apparel Collection

St. Patrick’s Day is quickly approaching and Brooks has footwear and apparel for those ready to celebrate.

For runners looking to log some miles on March 17, Brooks has a bold new iteration of the Ghost 14 inspired by the holiday. As part of the “Run Lucky” collection, this road-ready shoe features gold and green throughout, and is covered with shamrock imagery.

The uppers of the shoe are green with different stylized shamrocks all over. They sit atop midsoles with a spray metallic gradient fade from gold at the heel to greet at the forefoot and dark green outsoles. Also, the collection’s “Run Lucky” name is printed on the tongues.

From a tech standpoint, the neutral cushioned Ghost 14 shoe is equipped with updated and simplified midsoles that are entirely made with the brand’s soft DNA Loft compound and its Segmented Crash Pad underfoot for an easy flow from landing to toe-off. Also, the style features the brand’s 3D Fit Print uppers, which are designed to offer balanced stretch and structure.

The Brooks Ghost 14 from the “Run Lucky” collection is available now in men’s and women’s sizing via Brooksrunning.com with a $140 price tag.

Aside from the Ghost 14, the “Run Lucky” collection also features apparel dressed in green including the Distance Tank, Distance Short Sleeve and more. Prices for the apparel and accessories in the “Run Lucky” collection start at $17 and go to $88.