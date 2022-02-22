Investigators tight-lipped over PPB-involved fatal shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about a fatal officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Southwest Portland that neighbors said began as a disturbance on an apartment balcony.

A 911 call sent police to the area of Southwest 9th and Broadway around 6:45 p.m. on February 19 . While on their way, “they got an update that someone was shooting a gun,” PPB Lt. Nathan Sheppard said Sunday. They set up a perimeter and told people to shelter in place.

Neighbors who spoke with KOIN 6 News did not want to appear on camera. But one confirmed he heard gunshots before and after police arrived. Neighbors also said bullets broke the window of a silver car that was left crashed into the corner of the parking lot. But the driver of that car was not hurt.

“There were a number of witneses on scene who directed officers to where the shooter was,” Sheppard said.

Shots were fired and one person was killed. Sheppard confirmed it was the police who shot the person. That person’s name has not yet been released.

Neighbors showed bullet holes through their windows and one on the condominium building and said this is the spot where they saw the body of the victim during the hours-long investigation.

Two officers were identified as being involved in the shooting: Sgt. Zachary Kenney, who’s been with PPB for 17 years; and Officer Reynaldo Guevara, who joined the bureau in 2020.

