Tallahassee Police Department investigating incident on Columbia Court

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to an incident on Columbia Court Monday night.

According to a post on the Tallahassee Police Department Twitter page , when law enforcement officials arrived at the 2300 block of Columbia Court, a man had barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Nearby residents were evacuated.

The Tallahassee Police Department says it utilized its Tactical Apprehension and Control team.

The man who barricaded himself was eventually detained.

A male victim was found dead outside an apartment.

The Tallahassee Police Department requests anyone that witnessed the incident to contact them at 850-891-4200.

Anonymous information may be provided by contacting the Crime Stoppers number at 850-574-TIPS.