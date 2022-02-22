ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MO

Missouri troopers stop driver for speeding, find 30 pounds of meth in drink cooler

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. — Missouri troopers came across something unexpected Monday afternoon during a traffic stop.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers stopped the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu for speeding on eastbound Interstate 70 in Montgomery County.

Once the driver was pulled over, a highway patrol K9 alerted to narcotics in the vehicle and troopers found 30 pounds of methamphetamine in a liquid inside a Gatorade drink cooler, according to the highway patrol.

The highway patrol said the suspect driver, who has not been identified, was traveling from Las Vegas to Philadelphia.

Besides the drugs, $1,132 in cash was also seized.

Community Policy