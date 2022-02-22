Missouri troopers stop driver for speeding, find 30 pounds of meth in drink cooler
MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. — Missouri troopers came across something unexpected Monday afternoon during a traffic stop.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers stopped the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu for speeding on eastbound Interstate 70 in Montgomery County.Follow FOX4KC on Twitter
Once the driver was pulled over, a highway patrol K9 alerted to narcotics in the vehicle and troopers found 30 pounds of methamphetamine in a liquid inside a Gatorade drink cooler, according to the highway patrol.
The highway patrol said the suspect driver, who has not been identified, was traveling from Las Vegas to Philadelphia.
Besides the drugs, $1,132 in cash was also seized.Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.
Comments / 17