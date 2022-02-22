Aljamain Sterling gets brutally honest on beating Petr Yan

British MMA legend Paul Daley will take on former Bellator welterweight champion, Andrey Koreshkov, on May 13 in Bellator's return to London, England. Reporter Michael Morgan was the first to report the news of the matchup via a tweet, although the promotion has yet to officially announce anything regarding the bout yet. Daley has mentioned previously that he plans on retiring after the fight, facing Koreshkov in what is expected to be the last fight of his mixed martial arts career. The 39-year old Nottingham, England native is 3-1 in his last four appearances and is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Jason Jackson at Bellator 260 last June. Koreshkov meanwhile is currently riding a three-fight winning streak and will look to build off of a 38-second TKO victory over Chance Rencountre at this past Saturday's Bellator 274 event.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO