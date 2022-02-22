ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gilded Age Episode 5 Review: Charity Has Two Functions

By Amanda-Rae Prescott
Den of Geek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis The Gilded Age review contains spoilers. This week’s episode of The Gilded Age shows Bertha turning a new leaf in her quest to join high society. She seizes opportunities to spend George’s cash on philanthropy and makes a critical step in becoming closer to becoming a part of high society....

Distractify

Meet the Real-Life Power Couple the Russells Are Based on in 'The Gilded Age'

HBO’s newest period piece, The Gilded Age, mixes fact with fiction expertly, introducing us to scandalous characters against a backdrop of familiar historical figures. Between the well-known Astors and the infamous Stanford White, there are plenty of characters that map directly to their real-life counterparts. But what about the Russells — are they real people?
Primetimer

The Gilded Age saw this week's episode as an opportunity to dramatize the factual but often ignored Black elite of the era

“What does the average person know about the Black elite in New York in the 1880s? The answer is very little if anything," says Erica Armstrong Dunbar, the HBO drama's historical consultant. Monday's episode showed Louisa Jacobson's Marian, who is white, discovering that her new friend Peggy Scott, a Black woman played by Denée Benton, is from a wealthy and educated Black family. There was indeed the existence of a Black elite during this period in New York City, but it is not often explored in pop-culture. “There’s this huge gap between the Civil War and slavery and then, maybe, the Harlem Renaissance — as if nothing happened in between," says Dunbar. The Gilded Age creator Julian Fellowes says the Black Lives Matter protests of summer of 2020 -- coinciding with COVID production shutdown -- allowed for this story to be added to the series. Fellowes told The New York Times via email that “it seemed dishonest to set a show in 1882,” less than two decades after the abolition of slavery in the United States, “and not have characters who have been affected by this directly.” He added that it “also allowed us to make some points about the challenges of being African American, even successful and affluent African American, in New York at that time.”
Vulture

The Gilded Age Recap: The Classic Double Cross

Expectations started high in this episode for those among us who love 19th-century American women’s history! Marian immediately mentions to her aunts that “Angel of the Battlefield” Clara Barton is giving a talk at Aurora Fane’s as Ms. Barton tries to raise money for the founding of the American Red Cross. Patent clerk turned nurse Barton worked on the front lines of the Civil War, helping the wounded, cleaning field hospitals, and distributing supplies. She then helped identify and properly bury more than 20,000 missing men after the war. Essentially, Barton did way more than any of the people we will discuss today. Marian and Ada decide to attend her talk together.
Vogue

The Real-Life Socialite Rivalry That Likely Inspired The Gilded Age

In HBO’s The Gilded Age, Mrs Russell – played by Carrie Coon – is dead set on one goal: becoming accepted by New York society. It’s no easy feat. Russell, you see, has heaps of money, but the new (and therefore wrong) kind. This does little to impress the old guard of New York City, who takes their orders from de facto queen Mrs Astor. And Mrs Astor prefers the company of the old guard families, who have held the top powerful positions in the city since the American revolution.
TheWrap

‘The Gilded Age’ Star Denée Benton on Episode 4 and the Peggy Storyline That Didn’t Originally Exist

Spoilers follow below for “The Gilded Age” Episode 4. Peggy Scott’s character truly blossoms in “The Gilded Age” Episode 4, which shines a greater light on Scott’s home life and in turn Black American life during the titular era. The HBO drama series hails from “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes, but actress Denée Benton previously told TheWrap that as early as the audition process she was asked for her input on the show’s portrayal of Black characters.
