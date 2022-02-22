Wright sparks SIU Edwardsville past Eastern Illinois 66-52

In the end, the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 SEC) just had more in the tank than the Florida Gators (17-11, 7-8 SEC) and outplayed the Gators down the stretch to win 82-74 Tuesday night in Gainesville. The loss detracted from the career scoring night from Florida senior big man Colin Castleton who poured in 29 points and pulled down six rebounds. The loss certainly put a damper on much of the hopes the Gators had of making the NCAA Tournament.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO