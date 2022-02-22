ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Wright sparks SIU Edwardsville past Eastern Illinois 66-52

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) Shamar Wright posted 13 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville topped Eastern Illinois 66-52 on Monday night. Courtney Carter had 11 points for the Cougars...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Ledford leads Chattanooga past E. Tennessee St. 83-77

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Ledford had a career-high 25 points as Chattanooga topped East Tennessee State 83-77 on Wednesday night. Ledford made 7 of 10 3-pointers. Malachi Smith added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Mocs (23-7, 13-4 Southern Conference). Ty Brewer had 19 points and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Fresno Bee

Jones scores 21, sparks No. 20 Texas rally past TCU 75-66

Time and again, Texas has turned to Andrew Jones to provide the offense to rescue the Longhorns from a loss. They did it Wednesday against TCU, and the sixth-year guard delivered the big baskets again in arguably the best stretch of scoring in his career. Jones scored 21 points, sparking...
AUSTIN, TX
Edwardsville, IL
College Basketball
Edwardsville, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Edwardsville, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
Edwardsville, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Edwardsville, IL
CBS Sports

Missouri State vs. Bradley: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Current Records: Bradley 16-12; Missouri State 20-9 The Bradley Braves haven't won a matchup against the Missouri State Bears since Feb. 19 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Bradley and MSU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at JQH Arena. The Braves will be strutting in after a win while the Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ole Miss Midweek Game vs. Arkansas State Postponed to Wednesday

OXFORD, Miss. -- No. 3 Ole Miss has to wait a little longer before it can take the diamond again this week. Due to expected inclement weather in Mississippi on Tuesday, the Rebels' game originally scheduled for 4 p.m. CT against Arkansas State has been moved to Wednesday at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
OXFORD, MS
WGNO

LSU Basketball faces Kentucky for second time

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team heads to Lexington, Kentucky for a Wednesday night 8 p.m. CT tilt with the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Tigers are 19-8 and in a bit of a logjam entering play this week with five teams tied for fifth in the league at […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Southern Illinois#Ohio Valley Conference#Eastern Illinois#Ap#Cougars#Panthers
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WREG

Chandler leads Vols to win at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points to lead No. 17 Tennessee to an 80-61 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night. Santiago Vescovi made 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 14 points, and Victor Bailey Jr. added 11 points for Tennessee. Javon Pickett led Missouri with 16 points, and Kobe Brown had 12 points […]
BASKETBALL
Centre Daily

Quinerly leads No. 24 Alabama to 74-72 win over Vanderbilt

Jahvon Quinerly got the message Alabama coach Nate Oats sent by bringing the junior guard off the bench. Quinerly responded, scoring 17 of his 19 points after halftime to help the 24th-ranked Crimson Tide rally from a nine-point deficit in the first half and hold off Vanderbilt 74-72 Tuesday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
College Sports
Basketball
Sports
College Basketball
Beaumont Enterprise

Gresham leads Texas Southern over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-68

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Brison Gresham came off the bench to score 13 points to carry Texas Southern to a 70-68 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night. Davon Barnes had 11 points for Tigers (13-11, 11-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won five straight on the road. PJ Henry added 11 points and seven rebounds. Justin Hopkins scored 10.
PINE BLUFF, AR
ESPN

Adams carries Jacksonville St. past E. Kentucky 81-68

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. -- — Darian Adams had 27 points as Jacksonville State topped Eastern Kentucky 81-68 on Wednesday night. Kayne Henry had 15 points for Jacksonville State (19-9, 12-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jalen Gibbs added 10 points. Michael Moreno had 23 points for the Colonels (12-17, 4-11). Curt Lewis...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
247Sports

Florida drops home game to No. 18 Arkansas 82-74

In the end, the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 SEC) just had more in the tank than the Florida Gators (17-11, 7-8 SEC) and outplayed the Gators down the stretch to win 82-74 Tuesday night in Gainesville. The loss detracted from the career scoring night from Florida senior big man Colin Castleton who poured in 29 points and pulled down six rebounds. The loss certainly put a damper on much of the hopes the Gators had of making the NCAA Tournament.
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Michigan vs. Wisconsin fight: Wolverines coach Juwan Howard suspended five games for brawl, per reports

Michigan coach Juwan Howard will receive a five-game suspension Monday for his role in a postgame scuffle after the Wolverines' loss at Wisconsin on Sunday, according to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel. Howard struck Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after a tense exchange with Badgers' coach Greg Gard in the handshake line after the game. The suspension will keep him off the sidelines for the remainder of the regular season.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

No. 24 Alabama basketball outlasts Vanderbilt to claim road win

The Alabama men’s basketball team overcame a rocky start to pick up a road win on Tuesday, defeating Vanderbilt, 74-72, at Memorial Gymnasium. The 24th-ranked Crimson Tide moved to 3-6 in road contests and 18-10 (8-7 SEC), while the Commodores dropped to 14-13 (6-9). HOW IT HAPPENED. True freshman...
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mississippian

Ole Miss overcomes Arkansas 70-62

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball (21-6, 9-5 SEC) came up with a huge win over Arkansas (16-11, 6-8 SEC) Tuesday night, earning its ninth SEC victory of the season. The Rebels played strong both offensively and defensively, ultimately shutting down the Razorbacks 70-62. Despite a bucket out of the gate...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS

