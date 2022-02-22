Taylor scores 23 to carry Valparaiso over Evansville 74-69

Michigan coach Juwan Howard received a five-game suspension for his role in a postgame scuffle after the Wolverines' loss at Wisconsin on Sunday which will keep him off the sidelines for the remainder of the regular season, the Big Ten announced Monday. He is the only coach involved in Sunday's melee facing a suspension, though three players -- Michigan's Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II and Wisconsin's Jahcobi Neath -- each received one-game suspensions. Howard was also fined $40,000 from the league and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO