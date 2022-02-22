ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Taylor scores 23 to carry Valparaiso over Evansville 74-69

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Kevion Taylor had 23 points as Valparaiso narrowly beat Evansville 74-69 on Monday night. Ben Krikke had 16 points for Valparaiso (13-15, 6-10 Missouri Valley Conference). Sheldon...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

WANE 15

2/22 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Class 4AW-L Pts Prv Chesterton (14) 22-0 280 1 Fishers 20-2 242 3 Homestead 18-5 189 5 Carmel 16-5 174 2 Indpls Ben Davis 18-2 140 9 Penn 18-2 135 8 Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 18-2 119 10 Indpls Cathedral 18-6 109 4 Valparaiso 18-4 75 7 Anderson 18-4 49 NROthers receiving votes:Lawrence North 43. Floyd Central […]
BASKETBALL
WANE 15

Hoosiers bested by Buckeyes in overtime

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Malaki Branham scored 27 points and No. 22 Ohio State rallied to beat Indiana 80-69 in overtime. Indiana led by four with 2:47 to go in regulation, but E.J. Liddell forced a steal with 1:11 remaining and slammed home the tying dunk with six seconds left. The Hoosiers jumped ahead by […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WEHT/WTVW

Brad Byrd inDEPTH: USI makes move to D1

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two weeks ago, the University of Southern Indiana took a bold step. It’s been talked about for years — now it’s a work in progress. USI is making the move to enter Division 1 athletics. What has to happen to make this reality?
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Czinano, Clark lead No. 21 Iowa over No. 10 Indiana, 88-82

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa coach Lisa Bluder knew it was time to go to Monika Czinano. “She’s a walking bucket,” Bluder said. Czinano scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds, and Caitlin Clark added 29 points, as the 21st-ranked Hawkeyes defeated No. 10 Indiana 88-82 on Monday night.
IOWA STATE
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

How to watch Loyola Chicago vs. Evansville: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Current Records: Evansville 6-21; Loyola Chicago 21-6 The Evansville Aces haven't won a matchup against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers since Jan. 8 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Aces and Loyola Chicago will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Loyola Chicago should still be feeling good after a victory, while Evansville will be looking to right the ship.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Michigan coach Juwan Howard suspended five games, fined $40K; Wisconsin's Greg Gard fined $10K after fight

Michigan coach Juwan Howard received a five-game suspension for his role in a postgame scuffle after the Wolverines' loss at Wisconsin on Sunday which will keep him off the sidelines for the remainder of the regular season, the Big Ten announced Monday. He is the only coach involved in Sunday's melee facing a suspension, though three players -- Michigan's Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II and Wisconsin's Jahcobi Neath -- each received one-game suspensions. Howard was also fined $40,000 from the league and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCCI.com

Green fuels UNI win over Indiana State, Loyola looms

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa topped Indiana State 88-82 on Wednesday night. Noah Carter had 19 points for firs place Northern Iowa (17-10, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Bowen Born added 13 points and Trae Berhow had 12 points. Cameron Henry had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 23 predictions from top model

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina is 16-10 overall and 10-4 at home, while the Bulldogs are 16-11 overall and 1-7 on the road. Ben Howland's team has won and covered the last three head-to-head matchups since the start of last season.
NBA
Western Iowa Today

Drake holds off Valparaiso, 71-65

(Valparaiso, IN) Drake went on the road Wednesday and posted a 71-65 victory over Valparaiso. The Bulldogs move to 21-9 overall and 12-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference. DJ Wilkins was 8/11 from the field and scored 17 points. Roman Penn had 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists. Shanquan Hemphill finished with 13 point and 8 rebounds. The Bulldogs won the game despite going 1/10 from 3-point range. They made 30 of their 48 shot attempts inside the arc and held a 34-26 rebounding advantage.
VALPARAISO, IN

