ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Proclamation of "Dr Ella Piper Day" March 8

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owtql_0eLCl9Gf00

Mayor Kevin Anderson of Ft. Myers will proclaim March 8, 2022 to be “Dr. Ella Piper Day” on the steps of the Ella Mae’s Diner.

Dr. Ella Mae Piper was an African American woman who was born into poverty but fought her way out out and became a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and role model.

The legacy of Dr. Piper’s passion and dedication to help children, the elderly, unprivileged and the handicapped will never be forgotten.

Dr. Piper donated her property to the city of Ft. Myers and turned it into a multi-purpose center to provide support and care to elders and children in the community.

The Dr. Piper Center in collaboration with the Ella Mae’s Diner at the Luminary Hotel is celebrating the proclamation of "Dr. Ella Piper day" , and Dr. Pipers Birthday along with International Women’s Day Tuesday March 8 at 11 AM.

The Dr. Piper Center and community senior volunteers have helped impact the lives of the frail elderly and children with special needs for 47 years now.

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Rev. Harry Blake Sr., Dr. C.O. Simpkins memorial march

SHREVEPORT, La. - A replica of one of the civil rights marches in Shreveport was held Sunday afternoon to honor the local civil rights leaders, Rev. Harry Blake Sr. and Dr. C.O. Simpkins. The march began on the corner of Milam and Sycamore Streets at the C.C. Antoine Park. Participants...
SHREVEPORT, LA
FOX 4 WFTX

Veterans mark 77th anniversary of Iwo Jima

Just a stone’s throw from Veteran’s Memorial Highway, a special gathering can be heard. A celebration of the 77th Anniversary of the raising of the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi.
FESTIVAL
Longview News-Journal

Women in Longview Day returns March 24

“Celebrating Women: Past, Present, Future” is the theme for this year’s Women in Longview Day. Women in Longview President Darla Baggett said after a COVID-related hiatus last year, Women in Longview Day will return March 24 in an exciting new venue. “We planned this theme for last year...
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Volunteers#The Proclamation#The Ella Mae#African American#The Dr Piper Center
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy