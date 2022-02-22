UK weather news - live: River Severn nears record high as homes submerged and dozens more evacuated

Hundreds of flood alerts are in place in the wake of the third storm to hit the UK in four days, with residents along the River Severn being warned of a danger to life amid near-record water levels.

There are still around 200 flood warnings and alerts across the UK and forecasters have said heavy downpours on Tuesday could slow recovery work.

Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin left 1.4 million households without electricity after battering the country with strong winds and rain. Thousands of homes are still without power.

Some residents have been told to evacuate amid fears the rising River Severn could breach flood barriers today.

Two “danger to life” warnings are in place along the river, which is close to reaching record highs, according to a Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson.

In Ironbridge, Shropshire, some houses have no protection from defences and “are still under water”, according to a local councillor who has called for a permanent solution to combat increasingly frequent flooding.

Most train services are now running as usual, though some journeys are still disrupted.