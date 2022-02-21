Indian Canyon, Vista Chino intersection reopens after crash downs power line in Palm Springs

The intersection of North Indian Canyon Drive and East Vista Chino reopened early Tuesday after it was closed following a crash involving a downed power line Monday night.

The crash near the Margaritaville resort occurred around 5:39 p.m., according to a Palm Springs Police Department road closure alert. It was not clear if there were any injuries in the collision.

The intersection reopened just before 2 a.m. However, North Indian Canyon remains closed about two miles to the north at Sunrise Parkway because of wind and blowing sand.

