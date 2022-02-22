ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:48.88

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 48.88)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

