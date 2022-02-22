Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The section quarterfinals of the girl’s basketball game between C.K. McClatchy High School and Lincoln of Stockton ended prematurely on Monday with fans rushing the court before the time on the clock had run out. The move deprived Lincoln of a chance to score in the closely-contested match-up. The fans went onto the court with about seven seconds left to play. Lincoln tried to hustle down the floor but the referees had already signaled the game was over, giving the CKM Lions the 68-66 victory – and ending the Trojans’ season.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO