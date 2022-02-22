Jefferson, Ottawa-Glandorf post wins

High School

Girls Basketball

Division III sectional

Delphos Jefferson 58, Spencerville 41

MIDDLE POINT — Delphos Jefferson’s Lauren French scored 16 points and Aly Lindeman added 15 points. Lyv Lindeman chipped in 12 points. For Spencerville, Lily Goeke and Gabi Croft each put in 11 points.

Ottawa-Glandorf 37, Coldwater 19

MIDDLE POINT — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Erin Kaufman scored 13 points.

The Titans will face Delphos Jefferson Thursday in the district semifinal at Elida at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Division IV sectional

Miller City 61, Delphos St. John’s 16

VAN BUREN — Miller City’s Abi Lammers had a triple double as she scored 10 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 10 assists. Carly Hermiller scored 13 points. For Delphos, Kierstyn Klaus and Emma Wills each had eight points.

Kalida 41, Bluffton 36

BLUFFTON — Kalida’s Brooke Vennekotter scored 13 points and Andrea Burgei added 12 points. For Bluffton, Sami Scoles had 15 points and eight rebounds and Kylie Monday chipped in 12 points with seven rebounds.

Kalida will face Columbus Grove Thursday at Van Wert at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crestview 60, Edgerton 16

DIVISION II

Clear Fork 52, Kenton 43

WILLARD — Kenton’s Ali Harpel and Sadie Larrabee each scored 10 points and Macee Heckathorn had 8 points.

Boys Basketball

COLUMBUS — Lima Senior jumped into the top 10 at No. 8 in the Division I Associated Press Ohio High School boys basketball poll released Monday.

The Spartans (19-2) had wins over Springfield and Fremont Ross this past week and close out the season at home against Dohn Prep out of Cincinnati Tuesday. The Spartans will open postseason play against Toledo Waite at Fostoria at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Ottawa-Glandorf (20-2) moved into No. 2 in Division III. The Titans beat Kenton to close out a perfect Western Buckeye League record. The Titans will take on the winner of Coldwater/Riverdale in the sectional final Friday at 5:30 p.m. Friday night.

College

Ada product honored

ADA — Freshman Miranda Wills (Ada) was named the Ohio Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 14-20.

This marks the first such honor for Wills in her career.

Wills went 2-1 at No. 3 singles and 2-1 at No. 2 doubles to lead ONU at the Transylvania (Ky.) Pioneer Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.

The Polar Bears went 1-2 in the two-day event, defeating Greenville (Ill.) 6-3 and falling to Asbury (Ky.) and Transylvania (Ky.) by 7-2 scores.

ONU hires tennis coach

ADA — Mike Bonnell has been named interim head women’s tennis coach at Ohio Northern.

Bonnell has been the head men’s tennis coach at ONU since the 2016-17 season, compiling a 56-38 record for the Polar Bears, a winning percentage of .596.

He is an Ohio Northern alumnus who played tennis for the Polar Bears from 1990-1992.

He is no stranger to coaching women’s tennis, as he served as the dual men’s and women’s head coach at Ohio Dominican for five seasons. During his tenure with the Panthers, Bonnell led the teams to postseason play every year and produced five nationally-ranked players. In 2005, he was named the American Mideast Conference South Division Women’s Coach of the Year.

He replaces head coach Scott Wills, who served as the women’s tennis coach at Ohio Northern for 21 seasons before leaving for Alma (Mich.) to be the vice president for advancement.

Wills posted a 397-106 record in his 21 years, a winning percentage of .789. He guided the Polar Bears to eight OAC Regular Season titles and six OAC Tournament titles.

In 15 seasons as a men’s tennis coach, Bonnell boasts a 179-96 overall record, including a 56-38 mark in five seasons at Ohio Northern. With his five seasons as a women’s tennis coach added, Bonnell has a 242-127 overall collegiate coaching record.

Bonnell comes to ONU after serving as the head men’s tennis coach at Methodist (N.C.) University, where he compiled an 80-27 record from 2011-15.