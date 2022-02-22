Pee Dee law-enforcement agencies weigh in on sign-on bonuses

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Many entities nationwide have added incentives to address staff shortages.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office did so last June, becoming one of the first in the Pee Dee to offer such incentives.

“Since then, we’ve seen an increase in applicants which is great,” Major Michael Nunn of the sheriff’s office said. “We probably had 35 or more applications that have come in, and folks that have actually received the bonus is around 17.”

In Marlboro County, interim Sheriff Larry McNeil adopted similar incentives for his department. Back in January, he requested a $2,400 pay increase for deputies and staff members in addition to a $2,000 sign-on bonus.

The request was approved by the county council.

“Since the sign-on bonus at the sheriff’s office I think it’s been four people that we have employed that will have … at least started receiving the bonus, which has worked out well for us, and we’ve been able to get certified officers, which is very helpful for us because that actually saves us money now in the long run.”

Nunn said the incentives are one way to address the dire need for more employees while also making them feel wanted.

“We want to do the right thing by our employees,” he said. “We want them to be properly compensated. We want them to feel that they’re in the right place for them, and we obviously want pay to be reflective of the position that they are in.”

