ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Taylor scores 23 to carry Valparaiso over Evansville 74-69

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eLCjVZQ00

Kevion Taylor had 23 points as Valparaiso narrowly beat Evansville 74-69 on Monday night.

Ben Krikke had 16 points for Valparaiso (13-15, 6-10 Missouri Valley Conference). Sheldon Edwards added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Kobe King had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Blake Sisley had 18 points for the Purple Aces (6-21, 2-14), who have now lost five games in a row. Blaise Beauchamp added 14 points. Noah Frederking had 13 points. Shamar Givance had a career-high 10 assists plus 12 points.

Valpo improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces this season. Valparaiso defeated Evansville 72-56 last Saturday.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Valparaiso, IN
College Basketball
City
Taylor Township, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Evansville, IN
College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
City
Valparaiso, IN
Valparaiso, IN
Basketball
Evansville, IN
Basketball
Valparaiso, IN
Sports
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Ukraine vows defiance as Russia launches major invasion

Moscow and Kyiv (CNN) — Ukraine's President struck a defiant note Thursday after Russia launched an unprecedented military invasion that has already left dozens dead, prompting Western leaders to condemn Moscow and vow unity with Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said more than 40 soldiers and as many as 10 civilians...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
NBC News

Oil prices jump as Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Oil prices popped more than 5 percent on news that Russia was launching a military attack in Ukraine. U.S. crude futures jumped by 5.23 percent to trade at $96.92 per barrel. Brent crude futures were up 5.4 percent at $102.07 per barrel, crossing the $100 level for the first time since 2014.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC News

ABC News

553K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy