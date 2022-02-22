ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Glover scores 26 to carry Samford past The Citadel 76-74

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eLCiqnw00

Ques Glover had 26 points as Samford edged past The Citadel 76-74 on Monday night.

Logan Dye had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Samford (19-9, 9-7 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Jermaine Marshall added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Cooper Kaifes had seven rebounds.

Tyler Moffe had 18 points for The Citadel (11-16, 5-11). Hayden Brown added 17 points and 19 rebounds. Stephen Clark had 13 points and four blocks.

Jason Roche, The Citadel's second leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, scored 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Samford evened the season series against The Citadel. The Citadel defeated Samford 107-93 on Feb. 5.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Furman falls at Samford

Birmingham, Ala. – Ques Glover scored a game high 22 points to lead four Bulldogs in double figures Wednesday evening as the Furman men’s basketball team fell to Samford, 83-75, in Southern Conference action from the Pete Hanna Center. Furman drops to 19-11 overall and 11-6 in the SoCon, while Samford improves to 20-9 on the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FOX Sports

Lindberg carries St. Thomas past North Dakota 84-74

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Ryan Lindberg scored 14 points, Brooks Allen had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and St. Thomas (Minn.) beat North Dakota 84-74 on Tuesday to snap a 12-game losing streak. Riley Miller also scored 12 points for the Tommies (9-19, 3-13 Summit League). Parker Bjorklund...
GRAND FORKS, ND
FOX Sports

Ledford leads Chattanooga past E. Tennessee St. 83-77

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Ledford had a career-high 25 points as Chattanooga topped East Tennessee State 83-77 on Wednesday night. Ledford made 7 of 10 3-pointers. Malachi Smith added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Mocs (23-7, 13-4 Southern Conference). Ty Brewer had 19 points and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mocs hold off Bucs to clinch SoCon

JOHNSON CITY — Chattanooga basketball coach Lamont Paris says clinching the Southern Conference regular-season championship would be sweet anywhere, any time. But the Mocs winning the title on their biggest rival’s home floor surely meant something. Chattanooga clinched the SoCon regular-season crown Wednesday night with a methodical 83-77...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Citadel#Southern Conference#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Centre Daily

Quinerly leads No. 24 Alabama to 74-72 win over Vanderbilt

Jahvon Quinerly got the message Alabama coach Nate Oats sent by bringing the junior guard off the bench. Quinerly responded, scoring 17 of his 19 points after halftime to help the 24th-ranked Crimson Tide rally from a nine-point deficit in the first half and hold off Vanderbilt 74-72 Tuesday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

How to watch Samford vs. Furman: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

The Samford Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Furman Paladins since Jan. 26 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Samford will play host again and welcome Furman to Pete Hanna Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Contestboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous contestboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDEF

Mocs Capture SoCon Title With 83-77 Win Over ETSU

(gomocs.com) JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (February 23) — Sophomore Grant Ledford scored a career-high 25 points and knocked down seven three-pointers to help lift the Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team to its second Southern Conference regular season title since 1994 behind an 83-77 road victory over rival ETSU on Wednesday night inside Freedom Hall.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
KATV

Hunter lifts Central Arkansas past North Alabama 81-72

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Camren Hunter had 24 points and 12 rebounds as Central Arkansas beat North Alabama 81-72 on Wednesday night. Eddy Kayouloud added 21 points for the Bears. Hunter shot 10 for 13 from the field. Kayouloud also had nine rebounds. Masai Olowokere had 13 points and...
BASKETBALL
WLTX.com

Four in a row - South Carolina defeats Mississippi State 66-56

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Jermaine Couisnard scored 22 points, Keyshawn Bryant added 14 and South Carolina beat Mississippi State 66-56 on Wednesday night for its fourth win in a row. Couisnard, who was coming off a career-high 33-point performance in a 77-75 win over LSU on...
COLUMBIA, SC
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs get another shot at rival Mocs

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver is hoping for a better effort and dreaming of a different outcome when his team hosts the top team in the Southern Conference. When Chattanooga visits Freedom Hall on Wednesday night, it will be Oliver’s second chance...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
ESPN

Adams carries Jacksonville St. past E. Kentucky 81-68

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. -- — Darian Adams had 27 points as Jacksonville State topped Eastern Kentucky 81-68 on Wednesday night. Kayne Henry had 15 points for Jacksonville State (19-9, 12-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jalen Gibbs added 10 points. Michael Moreno had 23 points for the Colonels (12-17, 4-11). Curt Lewis...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
ABC News

ABC News

553K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy