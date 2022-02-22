ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Grantsaan sparks Morgan State over Norfolk State 85-74

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eLCipvD00

Lagio Grantsaan came off the bench to score 17 points to spark Morgan State to an 85-74 victory over Norfolk State on Monday night.

De'Torrion Ware had 15 points for the Bears (9-13, 4-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Malik Miller added 11 points and six rebounds. Sherwyn Devonish had 11 points and nine assists.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 20 points for the Spartans (18-6, 9-2), who scored a season low 20 points in the second half. Jalen Hawkins added 18 points. Kris Bankston had 12 points.

The Bears evened the season series against the Spartans. Norfolk State defeated Morgan State 82-62 on Jan. 24.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Joens double-double leads No. 9 Iowa State over Kansas 85-59

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds and led No. 9 Iowa State to an 85-59 win over Kansas. The Cyclones (23-4, 12-3 Big 12) sit atop the conference along with Baylor after winning for the seventh time in eight games. Joens continues...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Joe Bryant
WHSV

JMU baseball cruises past George Mason in home opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team defeated George Mason Wednesday afternoon. The Dukes dominated the Patriots, 14-0, in the first home game of the season for JMU. James Madison racked up 14 hits and drew 10 walks in the victory while the Dukes’ pitching staff limited George Mason to just two hits.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Virginia bats come alive in shutout win over VMI

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia cruised to a 14-0 win over VMI in their first game of the season at Disharoon Park behind three home runs. UVA led 1-0 in the bottom of the third with two outs before freshman Colin Tuft opened the floodgates with a 2 RBI-single to right field, followed by back-to-back home runs from Chris Newell and Jake Gelof to put the Cavaliers up 6-0.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk State#Morgan State#Grantsaan Sparks#De Torrion Ware#Spartans#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
WBTV

Lee and strong second half lead Davidson past Duquesne 74-50

PITTSBURGH, P.A. – Hyunjung Lee scored a game-high 27 points and Davidson used a strong second half to pull away from Duquesne, 74-50, Wednesday evening inside the UMPC Cooper Fieldhouse. Continuing its best start under head coach Bob McKillop, the Wildcats move to 23-4 overall and remain alone atop...
DAVIDSON, NC
Inside Nova

Osbourn Park advances to region final

Alana Powell and Alex Brown each scored 10 points Wednesday as Osbourn Park High School's girls basketball team defeated Freedom-South Riding 49-35 in the Class 6 Region B semifinals. The Yellow Jackets (23-1) travel to Woodbridge (18-6) Friday for the 6:30 p.m. region final. Osbourn Park is the defending region...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WHSV

JMU drops final CAA road game at Towson

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered a road loss Wednesday night. JMU lost at Towson, 84-65, in what was the Dukes’ final CAA road tilt as James Madison prepares to move to the Sun Belt Conference in July. Terrence Edwards scored a team-high...
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WHSV

Nickel breaks VHSL all-time scoring mark

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel is the new VHSL scoring king. The East Rockingham senior forward scored 37 points Tuesday night in a 60-51 victory for the Eagles over Strasburg in the quarterfinals of the Region 2B Tournament. With a breakaway dunk in the fourth quarter, Nickel passed Mac McClung (Gate City) for the No. 1 spot on the VHSL boys basketball all-time scoring list with 2,802 career points.
STRASBURG, VA
ABC News

Sources: Los Angeles Rams expected to hire Kentucky's Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the same role, sources told ESPN. Coen, a Rams assistant from 2018 to 2020, would replace Kevin O'Connell, who left to become Minnesota Vikings head coach. A deal for Coen has not been finalized but should be in the near future, according to sources.
NFL
Free Lance-Star

Eastern View girls slip past Courtland, into regional semifinals

A year ago, Trinity Washington watched from afar as the Eastern View girls basketball team struggled through a COVID-tinged season. Like many athletes at the height of the pandemic, Washington decided not to play last season over concerns regarding the potential spread of the virus. Without their point guard, the...
COURTLAND, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Menchville wins to set up rematch against No. 1 Kecoughtan, Woodside holds off Norview in Class 5 Region B

Menchville and Woodside won Class 5 Region B quarterfinal games on Tuesday at Norview High to advance. Menchville beat Bethel 56-40 to set up a rematch against top-seed Kecoughtan. The two teams played two memorable games earlier this season — both won by Kecoughtan — including an overtime thriller last month. The semifinal match-up will be Friday at 6 p.m. at Scope. Woodside beat Norview ...
Virginian-Pilot

Boys basketball highlights: Xavier Brown scores 44 to lead Jamestown. Hampton, King’s Fork, Manor roll to wins.

Xavier Brown scored 44 points to lead No. 2 seed Jamestown to a 72-65 home win over No. 7 Heritage in the Class 4 Region A quarterfinals Tuesday night. The win moved the Eagles (19-3) to within a victory of their first state tournament berth since 2017, when they advanced to the Class 4 final. The Eagles will play No. 6 Hampton on Thursday at King’s Fork in the semifinals for a state ...
ABC News

ABC News

553K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy