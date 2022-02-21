ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

'Absolutely bleeping loved it.' Milwaukee's Aaron Evans wows Simon Cowell with dangerous 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' audition

By Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Um7W0_0eLCich000

Milwaukee native Aaron Evans didn't just ace his audition on the series premiere of "America's Got Talent: Extreme."

As show creator Simon Cowell put it on the NBC show Monday night: "It was one of the most sensational auditions I've ever seen in my life."

"I didn't particularly like that. I absolutely bleeping loved it," Cowell told Evans, a 33-year-old cable company fiber technician who has lived in Florida for the past two years.

"That defines what we were hoping to find on this show," Cowell continued in his glowing review. "I have a feeling that we will be seeing you in the final."

Evans' parkour stunt, first developed in 2009 near the Milwaukee Brewers stadium, kicked off the series premiere of the "America's Got Talent" spin-off, which focuses on death defying stunts.

And Evans stunt' was certainly wild, as he flipped over not one, not two, but three sports cars driving toward him at 30 miles per hour.

RELATED: Milwaukee's Aaron Evans will perform his death-defying parkour stunt on 'America's Got Talent: Extreme'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESqmG_0eLCich000

"I can jump over any and everything," Evans said on Monday's show, an obsession he told the Journal Sentinel last week that began when he was five, after watching a Bruce Lee movie. "It's a feeling like no other. ... I almost feel like I can take on the world."

Evans explained that he struggled growing up as the son of a single mother, and that if he won the $500,000 grand prize, he wanted to buy his mom a restaurant and open a parkour gym.

Those dreams may well come true. Cowell's fellow "Extreme" judges — WWE wrestler Nikki Bella and motorsports competitor and stunt performer Travis Pastrana — showered Evans with praise, and host Terry Crews was clearly wowed on the sidelines. Although judging by Evans' reaction, the most meaningful feedback may have come from his mother, who he called after advancing to the next round.

"I knew you could do it," she told him. "I am so proud of you."

"America's Got Talent: Extreme" will air every Monday night at 7 p.m. Central Time Monday on NBC, locally on WTMJ-TV (Channel 4), until the finale scheduled for March 14.

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com . Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 'Absolutely bleeping loved it.' Milwaukee's Aaron Evans wows Simon Cowell with dangerous 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' audition

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Ukraine vows defiance as Russia launches major invasion

Moscow and Kyiv (CNN) — Ukraine's President struck a defiant note Thursday after Russia launched an unprecedented military invasion that has already left dozens dead, prompting Western leaders to condemn Moscow and vow unity with Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said more than 40 soldiers and as many as 10 civilians...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Bella
Person
Travis Pastrana
Person
Terry Crews
Person
Aaron Evans
Person
Simon Cowell
NBC News

Oil prices jump as Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Oil prices popped more than 5 percent on news that Russia was launching a military attack in Ukraine. U.S. crude futures jumped by 5.23 percent to trade at $96.92 per barrel. Brent crude futures were up 5.4 percent at $102.07 per barrel, crossing the $100 level for the first time since 2014.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy