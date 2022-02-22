ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC lawmakers set to take up two different income-tax cut proposals

By Jason Raven
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – It’s likely some South Carolinians will pay less in state income taxes next year.

The South Carolina House of Representatives and South Carolina Senate are likely to debate state income tax cut proposals in the coming weeks.

Both proposed cuts are different, but both plans have the backing of Republican lawmakers.

Last week, Governor Henry McMaster and members of the House Republican Caucus held a news conference to announce they were working towards a bigger income tax cut than they had proposed before .

They said they want to use about $600 million to cut income taxes for most South Carolinians next year.

Speaker Jay Lucas (R-Darlington) said, “A tax cut has the impact of a pay raise. The more money in the pockets of our people is a catalyst for more economic growth in South Carolina.”

The proposal would cut the highest income tax bracket in South Carolina from 7% to 6.5% immediately. House members said their plan would eventually decrease the highest rate to 6%. The state’s other tax brackets would see decreases as well.

Right now, South Carolina’s highest state income tax rate is higher than Georgia and North Carolina. But the state’s effective tax rate, what people actually pay in taxes after deductions and exemptions, is lower than the three states.

House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith (R-Sumter) said, “South Carolina is going to have one of the lowest effective tax rates. In the state right now we are at 3.1% which is tenth lowest in the nation and we’re just going to take a further step.”

Late last week, Senate Finance Chairman Harvey Peeler (R-Cherokee) introduced an income tax cut bill . It would decrease the highest income tax rate from 7% to 5.7% right away. Doing this would cost about $900 million according to Sen. Peeler.

The legislation also has the backing of some Senate Democrats as well.

On the Senate floor while introducing the bill, Senator Peeler said, “It would reduce manufacturing property taxes by 33% putting us in line with other states in the Southeast. Also we are giving an additional $1 billion back to working South Carolinians in a one time tax rebate.”

The proposal would cost in total about $2 billion in the first year.

Both plans would eliminate taxes for military retirement income.

