Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins first match of 2022 at Dubai Championships

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic won his first match of the year when he beat Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets to open the Dubai Championships on Monday.

Djokovic, the top-ranked player in the world, was unable to defend his Australian Open title last month after he was deported from the country for being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Despite his continued opposition to the coronavirus vaccines, Djokovic was allowed entry into the United Arab Emirates. In his return to the court, Djokovic was greeted with a standing ovation when he was introduced at the Dubai tournament, which he has won on five previous occasions.

Djokovic responded with a wave to the crowd before making his way to his spot by the judge's chair. The Serbian star then made quick work of Musetti, who took two sets off Djokovic at last year's French Open.

The 34-year-old Djokovic cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 victory over the 19-year-old Musetti in just one hour and 14 minutes.

"I have to be satisfied with my tennis, especially after not playing for two and a half, three months," Djokovic said after his win. "Of course, there were moments when I played great, there were moments when I made a couple of unforced errors in a row uncharacteristically. But it's normal to expect that [in my] first match after a while."

Djokovic is scheduled to face Karen Khachanov or Alex de Minaur in the next round at Dubai.

