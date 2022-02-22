ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins first match of 2022 at Dubai Championships

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qtxzy_0eLCdgpb00

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic won his first match of the year when he beat Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets to open the Dubai Championships on Monday.

Djokovic, the top-ranked player in the world, was unable to defend his Australian Open title last month after he was deported from the country for being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Despite his continued opposition to the coronavirus vaccines, Djokovic was allowed entry into the United Arab Emirates. In his return to the court, Djokovic was greeted with a standing ovation when he was introduced at the Dubai tournament, which he has won on five previous occasions.

Djokovic responded with a wave to the crowd before making his way to his spot by the judge's chair. The Serbian star then made quick work of Musetti, who took two sets off Djokovic at last year's French Open.

The 34-year-old Djokovic cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 victory over the 19-year-old Musetti in just one hour and 14 minutes.

"I have to be satisfied with my tennis, especially after not playing for two and a half, three months," Djokovic said after his win. "Of course, there were moments when I played great, there were moments when I made a couple of unforced errors in a row uncharacteristically. But it's normal to expect that [in my] first match after a while."

Djokovic is scheduled to face Karen Khachanov or Alex de Minaur in the next round at Dubai.

Moments from Novak Djokovic's tennis career

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Andy Murray warns vaccine rebel Novak Djokovic that he has to accept 'consequences to the decisions he has made'... but the Scot believes it is BAD for tennis if the world No 1 is kept away from remaining Grand Slams after his Australia deportation

Novak Djokovic must face the 'consequences' of his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid even if it bad for the sport of tennis, Andy Murray said. Eighty days after his last official match, Djokovic returned to action on Monday night in Dubai where he routinely dispatched Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Andy Murray gets brutally honest on Novak Djokovic’s vaccine stance

Novak Djokovic’s vaccine stance single-handedly kept him from participating in the Australian Open. Naturally, there was an outpouring of reactions to the Serbian star’s decision-making, as some criticized him while others offered their support. Fellow ATP Tour star Andy Murray got brutally honest when discussing Djokovic and his vaccine stance, via Fox Sports.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

Serena Williams: "Prince Harry is my mental coach"

Mental health in tennis and sports is a very important and delicate topic, which came out forcefully in the eyes of all after Naomi Osaka talked about her problems on the eve of the Roland Garros 2021. The Japanese said she suffered from depression. She also gave up on Roland...
TENNIS
TODAY.com

Watch Nathan Chen place gold medal around his mom’s neck during touching surprise on TODAY

It was another gold medal moment for Nathan Chen when the champion figure skater was surprised by his mother during an appearance on TODAY Tuesday. Chen, who was dominant while winning the men’s singles figure skating gold medal during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was talking about coming home when the TODAY gang told him they had gotten him some New York City pizza — which was brought out by his mom, Hetty Wang.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Winter Olympics: Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero fails doping test

Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero tested positive for a banned substance at the Winter Olympics, according to the International Testing Agency (ITA). The ITA said a sample taken on 18 February contained a metabolite of clostebol, which is on the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency. Barquero was tested...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Match#Serbian
NBC Sports

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

There are no more medals up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in men’s hockey to earn the final gold of the Beijing Games. Meanwhile, the ROC took the last remaining silver. With the men’s hockey competition over, all 109 events at...
SPORTS
Telegraph

Watch: Alexander Zverev smashes umpire's chair with racket and fires volley of abuse at official

Alexander Zverev has apologised after he was ejected from the Mexican Open for violently attacking the umpire's chair with his racket during his doubles match. The world No 3 will almost certainly face a fine and even a suspension for his shocking actions on Wednesday, which saw him physically and verbally abuse umpire Alessandro Germani. Zverev, 24, has already been withdrawn from the singles because of his "unsportsmanlike conduct".
TENNIS
ESPN

Alexander Zverev apologizes after outburst gets him kicked out of Mexican Open

Third-ranked Alexander Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open for violently smashing his racket on the umpire's chair moments after losing a doubles match. The incident took place after Zverev and Marcelo Melo lost to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 on Tuesday night in Acapulco. Zverev...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts

Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”. Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal recalls tough loss: 'It's already behind me'

The 21-time Major winner Rafael Nadal will return to his beloved clay in a couple of weeks, mighty relieved after a perfect start of the season and the Australian Open title. Last year, the king of clay suffered an early loss in his beloved Monte Carlo, falling to Andrey Rublev in the quarter-final.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE: Tennis result in Dubai plus Andy Murray score

Novak Djokovic made a winning return to tennis in his first match since being deported from Australia as the men’s world No 1 defeated Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets at the Dubai Duty Free Championships.Djokovic, who was cheered on by a supportive crowd in Dubai, made light work of the 19-year-old Musetti to seal a 6-3 6-3 win in what was his first match in three months following the controversy that surrounded his Covid-19 vaccination status at the Australian Open last month.The Serbian missed the opening grand slam of the year amid a battle in the Australian courts over his...
TENNIS
New York Post

Kamila Valieva speaks out after Olympic figure skating controversy

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is feeling grateful for her support system after her dramatic experience at the Beijing Olympics, during which the 15-year-old was thrust into the spotlight over a failed drug test. Valieva took to Instagram this week to reflect on her experience, which ended last week after...
SPORTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
291K+
Followers
51K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy