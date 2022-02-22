ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Baltimore Sun Publicly Acknowledges Its Racist Past ‘That Treated African Americans As Lesser Than’ White People

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
NewsOne
NewsOne
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EeYDY_0eLCclQH00

B eing a respected news outlet comes with much responsibility, especially one that heavily covers race relations — take it from us!

One of the longest-running publications that also happens to serve a predominately Black audience is the Baltimore Sun, and it recently drew public attention to a past history of racism that’s gone ignored for the newspaper’s entire 185 years in print. That is, until now.

Lifting the paywall that usually requires readers to subscribe to read online articles, the Baltimore Sun editorial board released a lengthy apology in article form last week to call out its own legacy rooted in its founder, Arunah S. Abell.

Here’s an excerpt from the opening paragraph of the Baltimore Sun ‘s explanation below:

“The newspaper’s founder, Arunah S. Abell, is credited with bringing affordable and independent journalism to everyday citizens in Baltimore, beginning in 1837, at a time when newspapers were focused on moneyed, merchant classes and special interests. But like others in this country during that time, Abell was a Southern sympathizer who supported slavery and segregation. And this newspaper, which grew prosperous and powerful in the years leading up to the Civil War and beyond, reinforced policies and practices that treated African Americans as lesser than their white counterparts — restricting their prospects, silencing their voices, ignoring their stories and erasing their humanity.

Instead of using its platforms, which at times included both a morning and evening newspaper, to question and strike down racism, The Baltimore Sun frequently employed prejudice as a tool of the times. It fed the fear and anxiety of white readers with stereotypes and caricatures that reinforced their erroneous beliefs about Black Americans.”

The apology goes on to actually list a handful of ways the newspaper upheld racism in the past, including classified ads selling enslaved people or offering rewards for their return during the 1800s, promoting the “exclusion of the ignorant and thriftless negro vote” in the 1900s, failing to hire any Black journalists before 1950 and an overall failure to feature Black residents in more positive stories not relating to poverty and/or crime, just to name a few.

Although quite long, we definitely suggest everyone go take a good look and read the Baltimore Sun‘s feature article in its entirety. Not only is it an eye-opening piece, but it also sparks the question of whether it was the only news outlet committing these century-spanning offenses. Our guess? Absolutely not.

Dark Nyghts
1d ago

To see individuals upset about ending racism is crazy in itself. Just remember your words when you're standing in front of God on Judgment Day.

CBS Miami

Vaccine Hesitancy Dropping Faster Among Black Americans Than White Americans

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many Americans remain hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, especially in certain parts of the United States. However, a new study from Ohio State’s College of Public Health found that while Black Americans were initially more hesitant than White Americans to get vaccinated, hesitance dropped faster among Black people. “The thing we noticed is that they’re more likely to come to believe over time that the vaccine is necessary to protect themselves and their community. And that could be an explanation for why overall Black Americans are becoming more willing to use the vaccine,” says lead study author...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rolling out

BLM co-founder given very harsh prison term for voting illegally

The co-founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in Memphis, Tennessee, was hammered with what is considered an exorbitant and unconscionable prison sentence for supposedly voting illegally in the 2020 presidential election. Judge W. Michael Ward ordered Pamela Moses, 44, to spend six years and one day in prison for...
MEMPHIS, TN
BET

Michael Ealy Shares Thoughts On Critical Race Theory Debate: ‘White Kids Are Being Taught They Are Superior’

Critical race theory has been a political and cultural discussion that has impacted elections and caused heated debates on cable news. However, for Black parents, as noted by Michael Ealy, the debate over critical race theory impacts children, specifically Black children. The actor opened up about Black history and critical race theory in an interview with SiriusXM.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

What about Black students’ ‘discomfort’?

Of all the attempts around the country to coddle the snowflakes among us who can’t handle the reality that our shared history is equal parts noble and brutal, the “discomfort” bill in the Florida state legislature is the most idiotic. Opinions to start the day, in your...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
SOCIETY
1053rnb.com

‘Asian Karen’ Caught On Camera Digging Through Black Customer’s Pockets In ‘Alleged’ Racial Profiling Incident

One doesn’t necessarily need to be white in order to be racist, therefore one doesn’t need to be a white woman to be a Karen. If you’re Black in America, there’s a likelihood that you’ve been followed around grocery stores, bodegas, department stores and the like by racists of multiple races because, unfortunately, anti-Blackness is a global phenomenon. But back in the day (I’m not old, you’re old…shut up) we didn’t have readily available cameras to record racial profiling incidents and businesses didn’t have to fear review sites that were open to the public.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
