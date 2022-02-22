ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Parents, groups react to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill amendment

By Niko Clemmons
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jeff and Todd Delmay have been legally married for seven years. They were one of the first same-sex couples to marry in Florida.

They’re also the proud parents of 11-year-old Blake. When they learned about a bill that would silence LGBTQ speech in their child’s class, it raised several concerns.

“I’m so deeply concerned about the harms this will cause,” Delmay said. “If Blake wasn’t able to go and freely talk to his teachers about us as parents or about himself, I think that that would have been very damaging.”

Under a new amendment to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, if a student tells a teacher or faculty member about their LGBTQ status, the school has to tell their parents within six weeks.

The legislation would also ban the discussion of sexuality and gender identity in classrooms.

“This is an all out attack on LBGT students and families,” Michael Womack with Equality Florida said. “They’ve doubled down on the cruelty of this bill with this new amendment and it’s disgusting.”

The bill’s sponsor’s claim the legislation doesn’t prevent these types of conversations in the classroom. Senator Dennis Baxley says it addresses specific procedures schools have.

“My thing is the teacher’s plate is full, yet we throw every social agenda in their face to take care of, and I’m relieving them of that saying this is not your arena,” Baxley said.

Governor Ron DeSantis signaled he would support the bill.

“To keep parents out in the dark is something I don’t think works very well,” DeSantis said.

The Delmay’s say this legislation is a poor solution in search of a problem.

“It just takes one vigilante parent who is going to go at the very heart of this matter, who will sue claiming that their child has been exposed to some word that is apparently dangerous or sensitive, and yet LGBTQ people are in the world,” Delmay said. “When children are home and they’re in their safe environment, we want them to be safe, but they need safe spaces out in the world, and school for some kids is the only place they can find a safe space.”

Groups are holding emergency rallies to try and stop the bill from landing on the governor’s desk. Equality Florida and Project Pride SRQ are holding a rally Sunday, Feb. 27 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. across the John Ringling Bridge.

HB 1557 and SB 1834 are on the house floor Tuesday.

J. C. Jhonsen
1d ago

Regardless of which letter you choose- the LGBTXYZ "community" has NO RIGHT TO INDOCTRINATE OUR KIDS WITH THEIR MENTALLY ILL AGENDA!! However you view it, homosexuality boils down to sexual preferences. If it needs to be taught, have respect for parents to raise their kids. If kids don't feel safe discussing with their parents, that should be an indication of how disgusting it is. Schools should STAY OUT OF IT!!

Beetle Bailey 2 point O
1d ago

Honestly I don’t know what to think bc it’s a double edged sword here. On one hand a person’s sexual preference is their own private issue, so why teach it in school? On the other, most of these kids don’t have anyone else to turn to so where else can they go? I just don’t think a lot of teachers are equipped to handle everything thrown at them. They are parents too with personal thoughts so what if they mishandled the situation making it worse? I think the government should stay out of it. I also think it shouldn’t be a “subject” taught in school. Kids know what is going on, they don’t need these lessons. They need thoughtful guidance from parents.

RudeSwine
1d ago

Why are schools involved in the activist issue of the week in the first place? The U.S. spends untold funding over any other nation I'm aware of and in the end produces a rather poor product. entirely too much time is spent on activist type issues that adds very little value to actual education and learning cognitive thinking skill. social activism may have a place in universities? however primary education should be about the three R's for the most part. if a student has personal issues or something affecting their education? they're avenues for that. these issues should be handled like faith, religion and prayers in schools. to be brought up and delivered by students not teachers. if an individual or school system or larger community have a specific issue? that should be addressed by all involved. not some teacher or curriculum stressing a single demographic.

