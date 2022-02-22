ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cyberattacks from Russia?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyber experts say Russia has the capability...

Exclusive: FBI and DHS warn U.S. officials of possible Russian cyberattacks linked to invasion of Ukraine

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security on Monday warned law enforcement, military and others charged with overseeing critical U.S. infrastructure to be prepared for potential Russian cyberattacks in conjunction with a possible invasion of Ukraine. During a Monday afternoon conference call, the nation’s top cybersecurity...
Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
U.S. Warns Defense Contractors About Possible Russian Cyber Attacks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. agencies on Wednesday warned U.S.-cleared defense contractors (CDCs) about possible cyberattacks by Russian state-sponsored actors. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Security Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have observed such cyber targeting from at least January 2020 through February 2022, the agencies said in a joint advisory.
Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
