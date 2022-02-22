ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County homeless count getting underway after COVID delay

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
Following a one-month postponement due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County, the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Point-in-Time Homeless Count gets underway Tuesday night — with volunteers spreading out to get an accurate count of the number of unhoused people in the area.

The count will take place over three nights beginning Tuesday, starting in the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys.

On Wednesday, the count will be held in West LA, Southeast LA and the South Bay area. On Thursday, counters will fan out in the Antelope Valley, Metro LA and South LA.

The effort is essential to understanding how large the region’s homelessness crisis has become. It must be conducted by Continuum of Care providers to receive federal funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This year’s count will be the county’s first since 2020, as last year’s was canceled when the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority determined it was not safe to gather 8,000 volunteers amid stay-at-home orders and curfews due to COVID-19.

The county received an exemption from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and was not required to conduct a 2021 count.

This year’s count was originally planned for Jan. 25-27, but the county’s surge in COVID cases, fueled by the Omicron variant, forced a change in plans.

“While we work to ensure an accurate homeless count, we cannot ignore the surging number of positive COVID-19 cases across our region,” LAHSA Executive Director Heidi Marston said on Jan. 14, when the postponement was announced.

“This decision is our best path to ensure the accuracy of the homeless count without putting the health and safety of persons experiencing homelessness, volunteers and the community at risk.”

LAHSA had already made design changes to this year’s count due to COVID-19, even before the Omicron variant surge forced the postponement.

The changes include moving deployment sites outdoors, moving volunteer training sessions online, encouraging volunteers to minimize cross-group interactions, requiring masks and encouraging volunteers to be vaccinated.

“The homeless count is an essential tool in giving us a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness. Data from the count is used to inform the delivery of services and programs for people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles,” Marston said.

According to 2020 data, the county’s homeless population increased by 12.7% over the previous year, while the city of Los Angeles’ homeless population jumped by 14.2%.

In January 2019, Los Angeles County had 58,936 people experiencing homelessness, but by January 2020, the number rose to 66,433. The city of Los Angeles counted 36,165 in 2019 and 41,290 in 2020.

Results of the 2022 survey are expected to be made public by LAHSA over the summer.

HeySoCal

Mandatory settlement talks resume in LA homelessness lawsuit

Attorneys for the city and county of Los Angeles are set to resume settlement talks Tuesday in efforts to avoid a trial and resolve a long-running lawsuit demanding that local government find shelter for the thousands of people camping on sidewalks and near freeways. A federal judge ordered the mandatory...
HeySoCal

Safe stolen from Beverly Hills COVID testing site

The 911 COVID Testing site in Beverly Hills was robbed early Wednesday, a company executive said. A safe containing between $4,000 and $5,000 was stolen from the site at 9900 Santa Monica Blvd., Steve Farzam, the chief operating officer for 911 COVID, told City News Service. “It’s very unfortunate during...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County sets record for marriages on 2-22-22

The Orange County Clerk-Recorder‘s office set a record for marriages on Tuesday, owing to the popularity of the palindrome date of 2-22-22. Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen extended his office hours to meet the demand for marriages on the date, which many considered lucky. His office issued 335 marriage licenses and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

City of La Cañada Flintridge launching ‘Round 2’ small business grants

From Feb. 28 through March 4 local business owners in the City of La Cañada Flintridge will be able to submit an intake form for the “City’s Round 2 Small Business Grant Program,” an initiative intended to help independently owned and operated businesses that have been negatively affected by COVID-19 continue their operations and retain employees.
Artesia city clerk, former HR exec sue city manager, 3 council members

The city of Artesia’s city clerk as well as its former human resources manager are suing the city, the former city manager and three City Council members, alleging a failure to properly address city employee complaints about gender discrimination and harassment, election and fiscal misconduct and other issues involving the then-city manager.
ARTESIA, CA
HeySoCal

Civil rights org sues to reinstate Ridley-Thomas to LA City Council

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California filed a lawsuit Friday aimed at getting Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas reinstated to the Los Angeles City Council, from which he was suspended in October after his indictment in a federal corruption case. Ridley-Thomas was the organization’s Greater Los Angeles chapter’s executive director...
LOS ANGELES, CA
