East Haven, CT

20 displaced after East Haven condo fire

By Ellie Stamp, Isabella Gentile
 3 days ago

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A condo fire on Birch Lane in East Haven has left 20 people in need of shelter Monday night.

East Haven Fire Department Assistant Chief Chris Rosa said a 911 call came in around 8:30 p.m. from a resident in one of the units saying they smelled smoke.

First arriving units found a heavy smoke condition in multiple units but could not find the fire, Rosa said, and they went through several units before eventually finding the fire in a common attic space between six units.

Upon the discovery of the fire, a working fire was declared and firefighters worked to extinguish multiple pockets of fire within the walls and attic space, according to the East Haven Fire Department.

They knocked the fire down quickly with the help of mutual aid and were able to rescue pets in the process.

Rosa said there was extensive fire damage to about six units and all utilities are shut off to the buildings.

12 apartments are displaced and the Red Cross is helping 20 people find somewhere to stay Monday night, according to Rosa.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Fire Marshal is on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.





