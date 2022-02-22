ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickeyville, WI

Police investigating numerous thefts from unlocked vehicles, garages in Dickeyville

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2no0fv_0eLCbRkq00
Courtesy: Dickeyville Police.

DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Police in Dickeyville are searching for a suspect who they say stole a number of items from unlocked vehicles and garages early Monday morning.

The Dickeyville Police Department wrote on Facebook that there were “a high number” of thefts Monday. Items ranging from credit cards to cash and drivers’ licenses were taken.

After one theft, police said the suspect tried to use a stolen credit card.

Anyone with information should call police or the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157. Victims or anyone with surveillance video should call 608-568-7284.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police arrest man who allegedly stole elderly woman’s medical supplies

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man who they said stole an elderly woman’s medical supplies. Police said the 51-year-old man allegedly stole packages from an apartment building in the 300 block of West Dayton Street on February 9. A woman and her son reportedly told officers that a package containing medical supplies was stolen, and apartment staff said...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickeyville, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused of killing victim in random Columbia Co. home invasion withdraws request for speedy trial

PORTAGE, Wis. — A West Allis man accused of killing another man during a random home invasion in rural Columbia County in 2019 has withdrawn a request for a speedy trial, online court records show. A judge approved a request Tuesday from Jason Kijewski, 44, to withdraw his right to a speedy trial in the case. A jury trial previously...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: Middleton PD releases video of head-on crash into squad car

MIDDLETON Wis. — The Middleton Police Department shared video footage Monday of a crash involving a squad car. Police said an officer and a dispatcher were hospitalized after the incident, which occurred on February 15 at the intersection of Century Avenue and High Road. Both suffered minor injuries and were released. RELATED: Three hospitalized in crash involving Middleton police officer...
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Silver Alert canceled for Hurley man found safe

HURLEY, Wis. — State authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for an Iron County man who has been found safe. According to the alert, 71-year-old Roman Andrew Gonshorowski was last seen at his home in Hurley, Wisconsin around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities said it’s “extremely uncommon” for Gonshorowski to not be at home at night. Officials said Wednesday afternoon he...
HURLEY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thefts#Facebook#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Super bizarre’ pair of Madison break-ins leave neighbors stunned

MADISON, Wis. — A pair of bizarre stories with similar plots took place over the weekend in Madison. Madison police officers arrested two different men who they say were both caught entering two separate homes and found sleeping on the victims’ couches. RELATED: Man who allegedly entered home, slept on couch, took shower arrested One incident was Saturday afternoon on...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Kansas man arrested with 15 pounds of meth outside Wisconsin hotel

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A Kansas man was arrested with 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine over the weekend outside of an Onalaska hotel. “This is the most amount of methamphetamine the La Crosse Police Department and La County Sheriff’s Department has ever located in one incident in the history of La Crosse County,” said investigators in the criminal complaint.
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Milwaukee man to spend life in prison after killing Sparta man

SPARTA (WKBT) — The man who shot Anthony Koopman of Sparta during a robbery will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Michael R. Hartmann, 38, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Tuesday in Monroe County Circuit Court for first-degree intentional homicide. He was previously found guilty of homicide, attempted being party to a crime of felony murder-armed robbery, delivery of amphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm.
SPARTA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy