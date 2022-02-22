ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The impact of food on life expectancy, how to relieve hives at home, and more health news

koamnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Study predicts impact of food choices on life expectancy. Young adults who are willing to ditch the typical Western diet may gain a decade or more in life expectancy (LE), according to a study published online Feb. 8 in PLOS Medicine. Lars T. Fadnes, Ph.D., from the University of...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Antibodies Persist for Infants Born to COVID-19-Vaccinated Moms

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A majority of infants born to COVID-19-vaccinated mothers have persistent anti-spike (anti-S) antibodies at six months, according to a research letter published online Feb. 7 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Lydia L. Shook, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Killeen Daily Herald

Model Predicts Impact of Food Choices on Life Expectancy

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Young adults who are willing to ditch the typical Western diet may gain a decade or more in life expectancy (LE), according to a study published online Feb. 8 in PLOS Medicine. Lars T. Fadnes, Ph.D., from the University of Bergen in Norway,...
NUTRITION
The Press

Got Hives? Here's How to Relieve Them at Home

SUNDAY, Feb. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When you break out in hives, you want relief fast. This common skin reaction is characterized by itchy bumps or raised, swollen patches. Fortunately, hives are usually harmless and short-lived, a Chicago dermatologist says. "A single hive tends to last for a few...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Life Expectancy#Health Disparities#Hives#Western#Plos Medicine#The University Of Bergen#Le#Non Hispanic#Asian American#Adhd
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

7 signs you might have had omicron variant without knowing it

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain. She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19. Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
UPI News

Unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors 5 times more likely to get reinfected

After you have recovered from COVID-19, getting at least one dose of a vaccine provides added protection against reinfection, Israeli researchers report. Stay unvaccinated after a bout with COVID-19 and you're five times more likely than someone who has had the shot to get COVID-19 again, the new study found. That's because the immunity acquired through an infection is short-lived.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover How To “Flavor” Your Food To Burn Excess Fat

Dietary intake of flavan-3-ols, type of dietary polyphenolics, could help prevent obesity by sympathetic nervous system-induced browning of fat tissue. In cold conditions, brown adipose tissue (BAT) or brown fat generates heat to keep the body warm. Compared with white adipose tissue, BAT has more mitochondria—subcellular organelles associated with energy production—which allows it to burn calories and produce heat by activating the mitochondrial uncoupling protein 1 (Ucp-1). The stimulation of the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) after cold exposure, exercise, and calorie restriction is well known to induce fat browning. Dietary polyphenols may also activate BAT, causing heat to be dissipated from our bodies. BAT activation and white fat browning are thus both therapeutically significant in the fight against cardiovascular diseases and their comorbidities.
JAPAN
People

Mothers Who Get Vaccinated During Pregnancy Pass COVID Protection to Their Babies, Study Finds

The COVID-19 vaccines have already been proven to provide an immense amount of protection to pregnant women, and new research shows that it helps their babies, too. A new study from the Centers for Disease Control found that women who receive two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine during their pregnancy appear to pass on the antibodies to their baby.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
Parade

Is Icing Your Vagus Nerve the New Weighted Blanket? Doctors Weigh In On the Anxiety Hack Taking Over TikTok

No matter when it happens, feelings of anxiety are never welcome. Often, anxiety can creep up when you least expect it, like when you’re lying in bed trying to sleep or in the middle of the workday. Sometimes it’s sparked by something specific, such as a news alert announcing yet another COVID-19 variant or a Google cal invite for a meeting when your day is already booked solid.
TV & VIDEOS
psychologytoday.com

New Findings Show Dietary Supplement May Mimic the Benefits of Exercise

Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy