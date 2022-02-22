Get rid of the handshake line? Tom Izzo was asked about, and he thinks it's a ridiculous suggestion

Michigan State and Iowa are two teams heading in opposite directions, and coach Tom Izzo is well aware of that as his team prepares to enter a tough road environment to battle the Hawkeyes. The Spartans have lost four of their last five games and fallen out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since November, while the No. 25 Hawkeyes have won four of their last five and enter off their best victory of the season at Ohio State.

