Discussing Richard Young & Top Running Backs from Miami Under Armour

The talented running back group from Miami Under Armour starts with Richard Young, and it is a very deep group overall.

MIAMI - There were several talented running backs to watch in Miami. That’s why the running back position deserves its own article. There are simply too many good players to not write about them.

Most important to note about this group, it’s talented for 2023, 2024, and even 2025. The state of Florida has some serious talent in the backfield.

Keep in mind that this is an overview and is not intended to define every talented player .

Running Back

Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh prospect Richard Young was crisp in drills as usual. He’s always serious when it’s time to practice or time to lace’em up and play a game. Miami Under Armour was no exception. Young’s burst and forward lean lead to defenders often making a business decision in the hole. At 5’11”, 200-pounds with a chiseled frame, he’s flat out a great downhill running back. He deserves all the accolades to date and will likely earn many more once in college.

Florida is trying to make a run at Young, but right now any one of Oklahoma, Ohio State and Alabama are considered the most likely landing spots for the talented Southwest Florida talent.

While attention was focused on Young, there were other running backs of note. One that needs to be really watched closely comes from the class of 2024.

West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman prospect Tovani Mizell . He is very fast, quick in space, and uses his hands like a wide receiver. The 6’0”, 195-pound running back was really impressive. So much so, one just watching his one-on-one reps against linebackers might wonder why a wide receiver was working against linebackers. Despite being a running back, he’s natural in the passing game and it will serve Mizell well during his last two years of high school and beyond. His recruitment has not gone crazy just yet, but it likely will in the very near future. Great prospect.

Overall, the running back talent was very good at Under Armour Miami. Mizell is one of several big-time talents that will eventually pick from numerous schools. Watch out for 2023 prospects like Joquez Smith from Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit, Anthony Bridgewater from Rockledge (Fla.) High School, and Ja’Vin Simpkins from Miami (Fla.) Norland as well. All three project to be very good college football players. It’s honestly surprising that they are not discussed more often and that each of them do not have more scholarship offers.

Several really good underclassmen were also in attendance, and the future of Florida high school running backs is very bright. Watch out for all of the following players, starting with Broward County Offensive Player of the Year Davion Gause from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna. A few of the other young running backs that were at Under Armour that people need to know are as follows, with no particular order:

** Byron Louis , Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage - 2025

** Chauncy Bowens , Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School - 2024

** Khamani Alexander , Miami (Fla.) Belen Jesuit - 2024

** Gerald Modest , Miami (Fla.) Belen Jesuit - 2024

