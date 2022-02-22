City Bark Denver accused of negligence after dog attack

DENVER (KDVR) – City Bark Denver, an animal boarding facility, is at the center of controversy after a Chihuahua was injured during an alleged dog attack.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers first reported on City Bark Denver in October of 2020 when a Pomeranian died from injuries sustained during a documented dog attack at the center, located at 2000 W. 8th Avenue.

In both incidents, owners said large dogs were not kept away from smaller dogs.

Ellie Meadows turned to City Bark Denver for her doggy daycare needs for her 7-year-old Chihuahua named Chente. Just hours into day one — a trial run — Meadows received a phone call at work from City Bark Denver.

“I was almost in tears and left work,” Meadows said.

Meadows rushed to the emergency animal hospital to where a City Bark staffer, named Ashlei, took Chente.

“No one could tell me what happened,” Meadows said. “Ashlei said she wasn’t there — she had just started her shift and ran into [the aftermath of the attack].”

Chente sustained puncture wounds near his shoulders and an ear. Meadows said she was told a Labrador-mix attacked Chente. Beyond that, no other information was shared.

In October of 2020 , Denver cited an employee at City Bark Denver after a German shepherd was allowed near two Pomeranians. One of the Pomeranians, named Penelope, was killed. The owner of those dogs is a FOX31 employee.

Less than a year later, in August of 2021, was when Chente was attacked. Meadows said she needed time before being ready to tell her story.

“Each time I would think about it, I’d be angry and frustrated,” she said.

Those emotions, Meadows said, are due to what she calls negligence on the part of City Bark Denver employees. City Bark Denver paid the medical bills for Chente, but her owner said City Bark Denver dodged accountability.

“Days, I waited,” she said. “Kept calling, calling … ‘Oh, we’ll have a manager call you,’ she said she was told. “OK. A week goes by, no call. Call again,” Meadows said in recounting her struggles to reach a manager.

Meadows said she finally received an email on Friday from City Bark Denver, which included an apology from the facility for not staying in contact. That email was sent after Meadows shared her story on a social media application called Nextdoor.

It was written by a City Bark Denver representative named Jenny Spellman, who informed Meadows that she had stepped in on a temporary assignment to lead the team at City Bark Denver. Within the email, Spellman offers to “help in whatever way I can with this situation.”

“I sincerely apologize for us not remaining in contact with you,” Spellman’s email to Meadows read. “I could give you excuses as to why you were not contacted but there are no good reasons; this was unacceptable of us. On behalf of City Bark Denver, I apologize to you, and most of all, to poor Chante for our handling of this situation.”

The Problem Solvers have requested updated complaints filed against City Bark Denver to the State of Colorado but FOX31 is still waiting on that information. FOX31 investigators also reached out to City Bark Denver for comment, but have yet to receive a statement as of Monday evening.

