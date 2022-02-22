ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

UofSC updates mask mandates as cases drop

By Rochelle Dean
abccolumbia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia, SC (WOLO) — The University of South Carolina updates its mask mandates as they follow their coronavirus case counts which have drastically dropped on the campus. School officials say the information comes from COVID Saliva Assay Free Expedited (SAFE) testing...

www.abccolumbia.com

NBC News

Nevada drops mask mandate despite vaccination status as Covid cases decline

Nevada is joining a growing list of Democrat-led states to ease Covid-19 restrictions by lifting its mask mandate as cases continue to drop but the CDC says the move is premature. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Uche Blackstock explains why the state is dropping its mask mandate regardless of vaccination status and how it could impact cases around the state. Feb. 11, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
AL.com

Alabama lawmakers seek to regulate Delta 8 THC

Alabama Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, a key figure in the fight for medical marijuana, wants to limit the sale of products containing Delta 8 THC to those ages 18 and up. Melson, anesthesiologist, said he decided to act after seeing unregulated products at convenience stores and gas stations. “It is...
ALABAMA STATE
WISH-TV

Westfield Washington school district drops mask mandate as COVID cases decline

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Statewide cases of the coronavirus have begun to plummet, enough that some school districts are dropping their mask mandates. Although Westfield Washington Schools on Monday dropped its mask mandate, Indianapolis Public Schools and Hamilton Southeastern Schools continued to require masks for all students and staff regardless of their vaccination status.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Brunswick News. February 3, 2022. Editorial: State lawmakers must address obstructions to medical THC distribution. Loving parents will do just about anything to ease the suffering of a child. They will do even more to keep an ailing son or daughter away from the cold hands of death. Those with...
GEORGIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

CMS responds to West Virginia hospital vaccine mandate

After West Virginia requested a waiver on the vaccine mandate for hospitals, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) responded. According to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, WV rural healthcare providers will have maximum flexibility in meeting CMS’s vaccine requirement. Manchin provided the following statement Yesterday, I called CMS Administrator Brooks-LaSure to discuss the need […]
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Hawaii is the only state keeping an indoor mask mandate. Here’s why

Nearly every state has dropped or is scheduling to lift indoor mask requirements during the Covid-19 pandemic as confirmed infections and hospitalisations steadily decline.Hawaii remains the only state that has not yet announced plans to remove its mask mandate, which requires face coverings in most indoor settings.Puerto Rico, the nation’s largest territory, has also not announced any imminent plans for lifting its mask mandate.Hawaii continues to require out-of-state travellers from the US to show proof of vaccination or negative Covid test results to avoid a mandatory quarantine upon entry.Several states began dropping broad mandates or announcing expiration dates for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Soon only one U.S. state will still have an indoor mask mandate

Wearing a face mask is becoming increasingly optional as pandemic rules ease across much of the U.S., the most visible shift in how millions of Americans today view the threat from COVID-19. Every state, with the exception of Hawaii, is either ditching or planning to eliminate mask mandates as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

