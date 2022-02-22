UofSC updates mask mandates as cases drop

Nearly every state has dropped or is scheduling to lift indoor mask requirements during the Covid-19 pandemic as confirmed infections and hospitalisations steadily decline.Hawaii remains the only state that has not yet announced plans to remove its mask mandate, which requires face coverings in most indoor settings.Puerto Rico, the nation’s largest territory, has also not announced any imminent plans for lifting its mask mandate.Hawaii continues to require out-of-state travellers from the US to show proof of vaccination or negative Covid test results to avoid a mandatory quarantine upon entry.Several states began dropping broad mandates or announcing expiration dates for...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO