Boston, MA

Massachusetts State House Reopens To Public Tuesday For First Time In Nearly 2 Years

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP/CBS) — The Massachusetts State House is throwing open its doors to the public for the first time in nearly two years this week. The building has been largely closed to all but lawmakers, State House staffers and reporters since the start of the pandemic in Massachusetts in March...

boston.cbslocal.com

WCVB

Massachusetts governor pushes $700 million tax cut plan

BOSTON — With less than a year left in his term, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker made a pitch directly to lawmakers Tuesday on his nearly $700 million tax relief package. Baker said his proposal aims to keep more money in the pockets of parents, low-income workers and seniors and help keep Massachusetts competitive with other states in an era of remote work.
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
WCAX

13 arrested on drug charges in NH, Mass., Maine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say 13 people have been arrested on drug charges in New Hampshire and Massachusetts as the result of a multimonth drug trafficking investigation conducted by multiple agencies. The people arrested range in age from 27 to 56. Most were arrested on a charge of conspiracy...
NECN

Treehouse Built for Child Sparks Neighborhood Dispute in Portsmouth, NH

A treehouse for kids has turned into a dispute between adults in one New Hampshire neighborhood. A Portsmouth mother says she and her husband built the treehouse for their 9-year-old son, and that neighbors didn't express any opposition until after the work was done. "We were completely blindsided, my family...
NECN

Friday's Winter Storm Could Dump 6-12 Inches of Snow on Much of Mass.

Mild temperatures Wednesday set record highs by afternoon, particularly in central and southern New England where most records were in the middle and upper 60s and were set on a warm Feb. 23 back in 2017. Boston, Worcester, Hartford and Providence all set records. The warmth certainly is exceptional but...
CBS Boston

Backyard Treehouse In Portsmouth, New Hampshire Causing Controversy Over Size

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – Neighbors are involved in a controversy over a backyard treehouse in a New Hampshire city. Jill Maloney of Portsmouth had the structure built for her 8-year-old son. Maloney has to take up the issue with the city because neighbors complained about the size of the treehouse. It is 25 feet long, eight feet high, and has a 168-square foot platform. A treehouse at the center of controversy in Portsmouth, N.H. (WBZ-TV) The Board of Adjustment ruled the structure is more like a deck than a treehouse and it must be set back from the fence. “My family and I never set out to anger our neighbors or make enemies,” Maloney said. Neighbor Mark Moses spoke at a recent meeting about the treehouse. “Its size is imposing and dominates the field of view in our backyard and from our house,” he said. John Raczek built the treehouse. “If the neighbors would have said something in the beginning, we never would have built it there,” he said. The Maloneys said they are talking with a building inspector and will try to move the treehouse.
Outsider.com

Massachusetts Ice Fisherman Catches ‘State Record’ Otter

An ice fisherman in MA thought he was going to reel in a ‘state record’ fish. Instead, he had accidentally hooked an otter. Keith Poisant of Millbury, MA, hooked the otter while fishing in a lake in Grafton, MA last week. He even recorded the bizarre fishing moment. To say the least, the ice fisherman was shocked by his ‘catch.’ According to the ice fisherman, the otter probably weighed anywhere from 20 to 40 pounds. Needless to say, the otter put up a fight.
