Former Kentucky center Olivier Sarr signs two-way contract with Thunder

By Joe Mussatto, Oklahoman
 2 days ago
The Thunder has signed 23-year-old center Olivier Sarr to a two-way contract, the team announced Monday.

Sarr played two games for the Thunder earlier this season when he signed back-to-back 10-day deals via the COVID hardship exception. Sarr recorded four points, five rebounds and two blocks in 14 minutes.

Sarr will fill the two-way slot previously occupied by rookie wing Aaron Wiggins, who recently signed a standard contract with the Thunder.

Teams can have 15 players signed to standard contracts, plus two players on two-way deals. All 17 of the Thunder’s spots are now filled, with Sarr and former OSU guard Lindy Waters III playing on two-way contracts.

Like Waters, Sarr was promoted from within.

Sarr played in 23 games this season for the G League OKC Blue. He averaged 7.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game.

The 7-footer from Niort, France, turned 23 on Monday.

Sarr played three seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Kentucky for his senior year. Sarr made 25 starts for the Wildcats last season.

CBS Boston

Celtics Signing Two Players To 10-Day Contracts To Help Fill Roster

BOSTON (CBS) — With some open roster spots for the Boston Celtics following the trade deadline, some fans and media put together some ideas for which players might be able to step in. On Tuesday, the team made a couple of additions, though they may not be what many followers had in mind. The team is planning to sign Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to 10-day contracts, according to Shams Charania. The Boston Celtics are planning to sign forwards Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to 10-day contracts, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fitts spent time with Jazz this season; Martin played in 27...
NBA
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Adam Silver drops truth bomb amid Knicks’ decision to bench Kemba Walker for rest of season

Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that both camps had come to a decision to bench the veteran point guard for the rest of the season. While Walker did have a noteworthy stretch earlier in the season, this decision comes as no surprise considering how the 31-year-old just doesn’t fit into the Knicks’ current plans.
NBA
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
