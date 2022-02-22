HS BASKETBALL: Greenwood, Andrews boys advance
BOYS
GREENWOOD 59
EP HARMONY 28
FORT STOCKTON – The Greenwood boys basketball team had no trouble in its Class 4A bi-district game against El Paso Harmony Science Academy at Fort Stockton High School on Monday.
Greenwood (22-10) took a 33-12 lead at the half.
Fabens ends the season at 19-12.
No other information was available at press time.
The Rangers advance to face either Lubbock Estacado or Borger in the area round.
ANDREWS 38
FABENS 34
ALPINE – The Andrews boys basketball team held off Fabens for a victory in the bi-district round of the Class 4A playoffs on Monday at Sul Ross State University on Monday.
Andrews (23-9) led 17-14 at the half before out-scoring the Wildcats (8-20) 15-11 in the third to get some cushion.
Jaylon Jones, Bubba Hernandez and Brock Tijerina led the Mustangs with 17 points apiece.
Andrews moves on to the area round to face the winner of Tuesday’s game between Big Spring and Hereford.
ANDREWS 38, FABENS 34
Andrews (23-9) – Andy Reyes 6, Jaylon Jones 7, Ashton Galvan 5, Bubba Hernandez 7, Brock Tijerina 7, Raleigh Clark 2, Adyn Stewart 4
Fabens (8-20) – Jacob Martinez 5, Joseph Orozco 4, Angel Santillana 5, Dereck Navar 6, Alan Sierra 14
Halftime – Andrews 17, Fabens 14. Free throws – Andrews 7-9, Fabens 3-4. 3-point goals – Andrews 3 (Reyes 2, Tijerina), Fabens 3 (Martinez, Santillana, Sierra). Total fouls --- Andrews 10, Fabens 13. Fouled out – Navar.
GIRLS
NO. 17 SEMINOLE 85
BIG SPRING 12
ANDREWS – Big Spring’s great run in the Class 4A playoffs came to an end on Monday with a loss to No. 17-ranked Seminole at the Andrews ISD Performance Center.
The Lady Steers finished with a 20-14 record and made their deepest run in the playoffs in a long time.
Seminole (25-4) moves on to the Region I-4A Tournament at Lubbock’s Rip Griffin Center to play either Decatur or Krum on Friday.
Area playoff pairings
Boys
UIL
Bi-District
Class 4A
Greenwood (22-10, R2) 59, El Paso Harmony Science Academy (19-11, T3) 28
Andrews (23-9, W2) 38, Fabens (8-20, F1) 34
Big Spring (20-13, R3) vs. Hereford (15-14, T4), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lubbock Monterey HS
Class 3A
Wall (16-9, W6) 69, Coahoma (11-22, F5) 30
Stanton (11-13, T5) vs. San Angelo TLCA (23-9, R6), 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Merkel
Class 2A
Forsan (20-10, T8) vs. Fort Hancock (17-10, R7), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Pecos
Class 1A
Garden City (21-8, R8) vs. Meadow (R7), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lamesa
Grady (15-6, W8) vs. Loop (F7), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Seminole
TAPPS
Area
6A
Dallas Bishop Lynch (22-13, F2) at Midland Christian (18-5, W1), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
3A
Plano Coram Deo (14-12, T2) at Midland Classical (25-8, W1), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Girls
UIL
Regional quarterfinals
Seminole (25-4, W2) 85, Big Spring (20-14, T3) 12
TAPPS
Area
3A
Midland Classical (15-14, T1) at McKinney Cornerstone Christian (15-3, W3), 6 p.m. Tuesday
