ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie County, NY

Schoharie County father wants answers about son’s death

By Conall Smith
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kL0oo_0eLCXsJf00

FULTONHAM N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Less than a month after his son died, Joe Delany of Schoharie County is still looking for answers about who killed him. Connor Delaney was shot and killed on January 29 .

Victim identified after Davis Terrace homicide

“I need these people to know that they did not know who they were killing,” Delany said. “They had no clue how amazing Connor was.”

Since his son’s death, Delaney said he still has a lot of questions and very few answers. He does know that whoever shot his son also took all the money he had in his safe at his rental property.

Parolee charged with shooting man in face in Albany

“If they needed money, they could have just asked my boy and he would have gave it to them,” Delaney said. “He was completely unarmed. They killed his dog. They killed him with like five to seven rounds. It’s utterly a mess.”

On January 29, New York State Police responded to a call around 11:19 p.m. for a report of an unknown disturbance on Hite Road in Richmondville. That’s where they found the body of 21-year-old Connor in his home, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Victim identified in Watervliet shooting

“I’m just staying strong. I don’t like leaving too much,” said the father Connor left behind. “I have six other children, you know, and I have to stay strong for them. I cry to myself.”

Connor’s father said he knows someone has information about who killed him, and plans to offer a reward for help in catching the killer. “I believe that if they come out with the truth or if anybody has any information leading to the capture of these people they deserve a reward.”

Bernie Madoff’s sister, husband found dead

There is a Facebook page called “Justice for Connor Delany,” but Connor’s dad says he is not affiliated with it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
County
Schoharie County, NY
City
Watervliet, NY
Schoharie County, NY
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Madoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Fultonham#Facebook#Justice
NEWS10 ABC

Beauty queen dies days after accident in Florida, family says

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel,” the pageant said on Facebook. “She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Albany to deliver COVID-19 at-home test kits

The City of Albany has announced the delivery of COVID-19 at-home test kits to city residents. Officials said the Council of Albany Neighborhood Associations (CANA) will assist the city in delivering the antigen rapid test kits directly to people's doorsteps.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy