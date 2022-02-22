Schoharie County father wants answers about son’s death

FULTONHAM N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Less than a month after his son died, Joe Delany of Schoharie County is still looking for answers about who killed him. Connor Delaney was shot and killed on January 29 .

“I need these people to know that they did not know who they were killing,” Delany said. “They had no clue how amazing Connor was.”

Since his son’s death, Delaney said he still has a lot of questions and very few answers. He does know that whoever shot his son also took all the money he had in his safe at his rental property.

“If they needed money, they could have just asked my boy and he would have gave it to them,” Delaney said. “He was completely unarmed. They killed his dog. They killed him with like five to seven rounds. It’s utterly a mess.”

On January 29, New York State Police responded to a call around 11:19 p.m. for a report of an unknown disturbance on Hite Road in Richmondville. That’s where they found the body of 21-year-old Connor in his home, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

“I’m just staying strong. I don’t like leaving too much,” said the father Connor left behind. “I have six other children, you know, and I have to stay strong for them. I cry to myself.”

Connor’s father said he knows someone has information about who killed him, and plans to offer a reward for help in catching the killer. “I believe that if they come out with the truth or if anybody has any information leading to the capture of these people they deserve a reward.”

There is a Facebook page called “Justice for Connor Delany,” but Connor’s dad says he is not affiliated with it.

