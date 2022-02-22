Domestic Violence Survivor Shares Story In Hopes Of Helping Others

A Tulsa woman said she's lucky to be alive after her ex-husband beat her with brass knuckles and kicked her down a flight of stairs. She's using her experience to help other people in similar situations.

Michelle Williams said she never imagined she would be put in the hospital less than a year after getting married.

"This is not from someone who loves me, this is not from someone who wanted to marry me, this is from someone who wanted control over me," she said.

Michelle said she knew her husband for nine years before they got married last May. She said she never saw any signs of anger problems or abuse.

She said starting in August he began to become possessive and controlling, on Black Friday last year he assaulted her.

The report said he strangled her, beat her with brass knuckles and kicked her down a flight of stairs, knocking out a tooth and causing extensive head injuries.

"He was hitting me in the face, every part of my body, he pulled my hair, he was yanking it, just yanking it, he began to choke me," she said.

She now has a protective order in place. He has been charged with aggravated assault and battery and domestic strangulation. She's hopeful for justice.

Michelle said she had to change her entire life for her own safety.

"I don't give him that, I know where she will be at 5, you can't just continue to be the same person. You have to change your entire life," Michelle said.

Michelle said she couldn't get through all of this without the resources and help out there, as well her friends and family.

She hopes her story will help at least one person.

"If we break the silence, they have no power. I am that voice for that woman who is afraid," she said.

She said she plans to volunteer with Domestic Violence Intervention Services.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call DVIS' 24-hour hotline at 918-743-5763.