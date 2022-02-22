Letter: Indy Should Require Councilor Bahl-Milne To Identify The Experts She Cites

There is no truth. There is only perception.” — Gustave Flaubert. On Jan. 31, the Westerly Town Council discussed amending the Town Charter during its workshop session. The charter amendment topic was once again being introduced by the Town Council. The major issue of the council’s discussion was, as usual, term limits. The council collectively rationalized its position regarding term limits with a series of suppositions and unsupported statements. The council recognized that for the amendment to pass, voter insistence on term limits must be overcome. To accomplish this end, the council chose to employ a little misdirection. The council’s plan would put forth an amendment that would include staggered terms without mentioning term limits.
