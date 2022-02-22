Letter: Indy Should Require Councilor Bahl-Milne To Identify The Experts She Cites

An article titled "Senators debate ending state control of expansion, equipment” in the Jan. 13 edition of the Aiken Standard revealed the economic ignorance of some S.C. state legislators. The fundamental principle of which this represents a particular issue is that there should be a separation of State and Economics. The task of government is to use its monopoly on legal force to protect our rights. It is not to interfere with individuals or companies whose task is to earn a living by offering services and products for people to buy if they want to. It is well-known by economists that introducing force into business transactions turns win-win trades into superficially win-lose and deeper into lose-lose.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 11 DAYS AGO