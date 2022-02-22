ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

End of an era: Demolition begins at Colonie eyesore

By Spencer Tracy
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUVbp_0eLCWgZs00

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) —You can’t miss it from I-90, but soon you won’t be able to recognize it. Demolition begins on the old Tobin’s First Prize meatpacking plant in Albany and Colonie on Tuesday.

Demolition of old meat packing plant to begin soon

Starting on Monday, February 21 through March 7, Exchange Street from Russell Road to Everett Road will be closed for demolition of the building. Colonie Police are asking the public to avoid the area during demolition. Drivers should take alternate routes for the time being.

In its heyday, the packaging plant turned more than thousands of meat in a day as well as provided many jobs in the area. It’s been a community eyesore for decades, but neighbors say there now seems to be eye-opening progress.

For neighbor Kelly Commerford it was her family’s livelihood. “It was a great place to work and everyone enjoyed it,” she said. “Then when they shut down, the whole neighborhood just started to deteriorate some more.”

Albany eyesore warehouse put up for auction

Lt. Robert Donnelly at the Colonie Police Department said that, from a safety standpoint, it’s time to say goodbye. “It’s not safe, and sections of the building have collapsed on their own. So we will be happy to get it down just because it will reduce the number of police calls there.”

The packaging plant has been closed since 1981, and over the years, the building and the property have been decaying. Walter Brown says they are ready to bring some beauty into their neighborhood. “We’ve been through a lot over the years and have been living in the shadow of this building,” he said.

Inside Albany’s biggest eyesore

Jackson Demolition, a Schenectady-based company is under contract to swing the wrecking ball at Tobin’s. Once the 32-acre brownfield site is torn down, it’s approved for a combination of residential, retail, commercial, and entertainment.

“It could be new jobs, new people, fresh faces, new housing, and a lot of opportunities are going to come our way finally,” said Brown.

After Norlite order, lawmaker asks about Dunn Landfill

Brown says it will be worth the wait. “We don’t mind if we have to jump through hoops or live with a little dirt for a while. It’s nothing new, we will stick out and hopefully have our neighborhood back.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Preschool starts chain reaction of kindness in Saratoga County

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A chain reaction of kindness is spreading smiles around Saratoga County. And it all started with four-year-old students at The Beagle School in Saratoga Springs. NEWS10 first told you about the preschool students making handmade ‘thank you’ books for essential works last week in honor of Random Acts of Kindness […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Colonie, NY
City
Albany, NY
Colonie, NY
Business
Albany, NY
Business
Colonie, NY
Government
NEWS10 ABC

Charges upgraded in Colonie homicide

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Appearing in Colonie Town Court Wednesday evening, 33-year old Nicholas Pantoni of Albany faced a judge to have his charges upgraded. Pantoni now faces second degree murder charges in the death of his 82-year old grandfather. Pantoni was originally charged with first degree assault after police say he beat Gerald Curran […]
COLONIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyesore#Auction#First Prize#Jackson Demolition
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Co. rabbit rescue moving to new facility

After two years and thousands of dollars raised through fundraising efforts and donations, Hop on Home Rabbit Sanctuary hopes to be able to move into their new facility on Stump Street in Gansevoort come June. The rescue is currently operating out of the Wilton Mall. Moving into a new facility will give them more space to care for rabbits and give bunnies who don't get adopted a comfortable home.
GANSEVOORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NEWS10 ABC

Cohoes issues emergency parking restrictions

In preparation for the upcoming winter storm, the City of Cohoes has declared snow emergency parking restrictions. Parking restrictions will begin Thursday, February 24th at 7:00 p.m., until Saturday, February 26th at 7 p.m. Residents are remained recycles and garbage will be picked up as normally scheduled.
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer County native dies after bar fight in Gouverneur

Police are seeking information regarding a bar fight that may have killed a Rensselaer County native on February 13. According to the Gouverneur Police Department, in the afternoon on that date, officers and the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad were called to an Apartment Building in Gouverneur for a report of a male unconscious and not breathing.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, February 23

Enjoy the last warm day for a while because Jill Szwed's weather reports says temperatures are supposed to severely drop tonight. Today's five things to know feature's a woman hitting a state trooper car, the latest update on Russia vs. Ukraine, and a father and son found dead in their apartment.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schools coordinate letters on unmasking guidance

Late Tuesday, the New York State Department of Education released new emergency regulations regarding COVID-19 face mask requirements. Among other things, the new regulations authorize New York State Department of Health Commissioner Mary Bassett to continue enforcing the use of face masks in public schools until as late as April 22.
HARTFORD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy