End of an era: Demolition begins at Colonie eyesore

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) —You can’t miss it from I-90, but soon you won’t be able to recognize it. Demolition begins on the old Tobin’s First Prize meatpacking plant in Albany and Colonie on Tuesday.

Starting on Monday, February 21 through March 7, Exchange Street from Russell Road to Everett Road will be closed for demolition of the building. Colonie Police are asking the public to avoid the area during demolition. Drivers should take alternate routes for the time being.

In its heyday, the packaging plant turned more than thousands of meat in a day as well as provided many jobs in the area. It’s been a community eyesore for decades, but neighbors say there now seems to be eye-opening progress.

For neighbor Kelly Commerford it was her family’s livelihood. “It was a great place to work and everyone enjoyed it,” she said. “Then when they shut down, the whole neighborhood just started to deteriorate some more.”

Lt. Robert Donnelly at the Colonie Police Department said that, from a safety standpoint, it’s time to say goodbye. “It’s not safe, and sections of the building have collapsed on their own. So we will be happy to get it down just because it will reduce the number of police calls there.”

The packaging plant has been closed since 1981, and over the years, the building and the property have been decaying. Walter Brown says they are ready to bring some beauty into their neighborhood. “We’ve been through a lot over the years and have been living in the shadow of this building,” he said.

Jackson Demolition, a Schenectady-based company is under contract to swing the wrecking ball at Tobin’s. Once the 32-acre brownfield site is torn down, it’s approved for a combination of residential, retail, commercial, and entertainment.

“It could be new jobs, new people, fresh faces, new housing, and a lot of opportunities are going to come our way finally,” said Brown.

Brown says it will be worth the wait. “We don’t mind if we have to jump through hoops or live with a little dirt for a while. It’s nothing new, we will stick out and hopefully have our neighborhood back.”

