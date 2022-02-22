Why you should ease into enjoying the warm weather

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — While many are eager to get outside with the warmer weather, it may be smarter to ease into it.

All around people were outside enjoying the nice weather Monday.

“My cousin from Cincinnati always said ‘fall off to fall back in,’ so that’s just what I did today was fell back in with my three-mile walk so it felt really good, tired but good,” said Kimberly Lumpkin Donlow of Boardman.

While it’s good to get some fresh air, some might find themselves getting sick when the weather changes from cold to hot.

“Because as things get warmer more people are out on the road. The snow melts, the grass comes up so there’s a lot of irritants in the air,” said Dr. Benjamin Brocker at Mercy Health.

Brocker said to take it slow and steady when it comes to getting back into physical activity and to listen to your body when it comes to how to dress.

“I have on a jacket and a short tight-fitted shirt,” said Donlow.

“Sometimes people think it’s warmer out, they don’t dress appropriately so their body’s naturally too cold. Their immune system goes down because of that so they’re more prone to get sick with an upper respiratory tract infection or something like that,” said Brocker.

Brocker said he sees a lot of patients for that and sinus headaches. He also sees a lot of patients with asthma because those irritants in the air bother them.

“Don’t go out for hours and hours. Maybe go out for half an hour or something like that because it’s a change. We’re not used to being outside,” said Brocker.

However, it’s important to get out and move a little if you can.

“I love the nature, I love the trees, I love seeing the deer when I’m out down here. I love this three-mile walk it’s just excellent,” said Donlow.

Even though it’s not summer, Brocker said to remember your sunscreen and also be cautious on the roads because more people driving and riding motorcycles.

