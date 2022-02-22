ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Thermometer Market Growth Projection Analysis, And Forecast By 2030

By Presley Michelle
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Market Research Analysis Report Thermometer examines literal data and arising technology to identify crucial drivers affecting industry development. The report also includes expert advice to help consumers concentrate and stay on top of their development plans. This exploration report delves into the outlook for major trends and crucial growth drivers...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

Latch is trading short-term profitability for long-term cash flow potential. Olo's dollar-based net retention rate of 120% offers promise to investors. SEMrush already owns a profit margin of 13% yet is still in growth mode. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Price Analysis#Market Trends#Thermometers Digital#Omron Healthcare A D#Kaz
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Advanced Micro Devices' terrific quarterly report and guidance could trigger a rally in the stock. Twilio blew past expectations and is on track to deliver another year of solid growth. Technology stocks have had a difficult time on the market so far in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Motley Fool

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market

Bear markets are periods of steady declines in stock prices. Dollar-cost averaging can hedge against investing right before a market drop. Investing during a bear market can lower your cost basis. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should You Buy the Dip in IPG Photonics?

Despite posting stable growth across its business segments in its recent quarterly earnings release, shares of industrial laser manufacturing company IPG Photonics (IPGP) have slumped nearly 7.7% in price over the past month. So, is it wise to buy the dip in the stock? Let's discuss. IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Plunge As Russia Attacks Ukraine; Dow Futures Down 600 Points

U.S. stock futures traded sharply lower in early pre-market trade after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced that the country’s armed forces would carry out a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) and Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Although U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjusted earnings per share to compare with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.8% to $2.196 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.207 billion, as Bausch and Lomb revenue rose 5.6% to $1.001 billion while Bausch Pharma revenue declined 5.6% to $1.195 billion. For 2022, the company expects revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $8.73 billion. The stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has declined 8.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Universal Display: Q4 Earnings Insights

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:08 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Universal Display missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $1.0. Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Ingevity Q4 Earnings

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ingevity beat estimated earnings by 1.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.77. Revenue was up $10.40 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Halozyme's Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus Despite Lower Product Sales Hit Topline Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) reported Q4 revenue of $102 million compared to $121.7 million a year ago, beating the consensus of $100.32 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in revenue under collaboration agreement and product sales, partially offset by an increase in royalty revenue attributable to subcutaneous Darzalex (daratumumab).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Europe seen closing the U.S. earnings gap

Feb 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EUROPE SEEN CLOSING THE U.S. EARNINGS GAP (1334 GMT) Goldman Sachs strategists expect European and U.S. earnings to grow at the same annual...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy