ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco’s Sir Francis Drake Hotel gets new name

By Will Tran
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WM8Lo_0eLCUlv500

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s one of the Bay Area’s most famous hotels.

It’s still closed for renovations, but once it reopens in a couple of months don’t call it the Sir Francis Drake Hotel – because you would be wrong.

It will now be called The Beacon Grand.

Video: Dog is returned to owner after missing for 12 years

For the past couple of years anything named Sir Francis Drake has been controversial because the British sailor from the 1500s had ties to slavery.

Two years ago a school in San Anselmo changed its name and took down a statue of Francis Drake.

The school is now known as Archie Williams, who was born in Oakland and an Olympian in the 1936 games.

If you’re wondering what about Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Marin County, which spans 43 miles, a section of it in Fairfax was renamed to Coastal Miwok Trail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Cities with the most expensive homes in Sacramento metro area

(STACKER) — Buying a home is an investment and an increasingly expensive one. The typical value of a home in the United States today is $316,368, a 19.3% increase over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Fairfax, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
City
San Anselmo, CA
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX40

Did you know Sleep Train Arena had a clown cave?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The old Sleep Train Arena, the Sacramento Kings former venue, had an underground tunnel that was used by circus clowns, according to an Instagram video on the team’s account.  In the video posted on Tuesday, the tunnel is called a “clown cave” and it was used every time the Ringling Brothers […]
NBA
FOX40

Storm brings rain, wind, snow and freeze to California

LOS ANGELES (AP/KTXL) — Ice and snow showers made travel dicey on many of California’s mountain highways Wednesday as a very cold and windy storm moved through. Many parts of the state experienced overnight freezing temperatures, but Wednesday night is expected to be the coldest. A widespread hard freeze is predicted for early Thursday. A […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Calling All Dreamers winner speaks out about experience

It’s the kind of thing that can literally be life-changing. The Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s Calling All Dreamers competition offered $140,000 worth of help to turn an idea into a physical storefront. This year’s winner, Federico Garcia, and Emily Hoffman from the Downtown Sacramento Partnership joined Sonseeahray Tonsall to discuss the experience.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Archie Williams
Person
Francis Drake
FOX40

Aftershock Festival announces 2022 lineup

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Billed as the West Coast’s “biggest rock festival,” the Aftershock Festival announced its 2022 lineup Wednesday that includes a mix of heavy metal and hard rock bands at Discovery Park. The festival is scheduled to occur from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9 with Slipknot, Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Foo Fighters […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

L.A. County gives businesses option to let vaccinated people remove face masks indoors

Los Angeles County revealed its modified Health Officer Order Wednesday, allowing establishments, businesses and venues that verify vaccination status to make masking indoors optional for fully vaccinated people. The county’s Department of Public Health cited decreased COVID-19 risk, lower hospital admissions and the effectiveness of the vaccines in loosening its face mask rules. The modified order will […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sir Francis Drake#Hotels#Slavery#Kron#The Beacon Grand#British#Olympian#Coastal Miwok Trail#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
FOX40

FOX40

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy