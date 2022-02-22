San Francisco’s Sir Francis Drake Hotel gets new name

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s one of the Bay Area’s most famous hotels.

It’s still closed for renovations, but once it reopens in a couple of months don’t call it the Sir Francis Drake Hotel – because you would be wrong.

It will now be called The Beacon Grand.

For the past couple of years anything named Sir Francis Drake has been controversial because the British sailor from the 1500s had ties to slavery.

Two years ago a school in San Anselmo changed its name and took down a statue of Francis Drake.

The school is now known as Archie Williams, who was born in Oakland and an Olympian in the 1936 games.

If you’re wondering what about Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Marin County, which spans 43 miles, a section of it in Fairfax was renamed to Coastal Miwok Trail.

