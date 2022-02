BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some of Maryland’s well-known breweries, bakeries, and cafes are getting a financial boost from Gov. Larry Hogan’s $25 million economic recovery initiative, which aims to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space through financial incentives. They are among more than 350 small businesses and commercial developers that stand to benefit from the Project Restore Awards. The businesses have a variety of interests spanning from oyster shucking to kitchen remodeling. They will collectively receive $14.5 million in the form of rental grants or sales tax relief rebates, according to state officials. Hogan announced the creation of the $25 million initiative in June 2021. The...

