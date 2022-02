This decision could be read as an attempt to separate Facebook from its reputation as a hub of misinformation — they’ve quite literally taken the news out of the news feed. But in other realms of the app, Facebook is doubling-down on its desire to operate as a news source. Yesterday, Facebook announced that it is launching Facebook News in France. So, renaming the news feed could distinguish those posts — which include updates from friends, groups, pages, events and more — from the actual Facebook News section.

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO