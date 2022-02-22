ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Sussex Central Rolls to Senior Night Win

By Cory Nidoh
wrde.com
 2 days ago

Georgetown, DE -- The Sussex Central Golden Knights (2-16) scored...

www.wrde.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
City
Georgetown, DE
Sussex County, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Basketball
Local
Delaware Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Night#Owls#Sussex Central Rolls#The Golden Knights
NBC News

After weeks of waiting, Ukrainians face Russia's terrifying might

Ukrainians were on Thursday confronted by the terrifying force of a deadly Russian onslaught, which turned weeks of quiet fears into reality. Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine's capital Kyiv, and explosions boomed and flashed in cities across the country minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military action against its western neighbor.
EUROPE
CBS News

Stock markets reel, oil prices surge after Russia attacks Ukraine

Global financial markets plunged and oil prices surged after Russia began its long-anticipated attack on Ukraine. Dow stock futures fell roughly 800 points late Wednesday as investors pulled back amid concerns a prolonged conflict could push up energy prices, add to inflationary pressures and slow economic growth. They regained some footing early Wednesday and were down roughly 600 points. S&P 500 futures dropped 2% and tech-heavy Nasdaq contracts sank 2.6%. Asia-Pacific stocks also sold off, with markets in Hong Kong and Sydney sliding 3%, while Tokyo and Seoul sank 2%. European stock markets and cryptocurrency markets also fell sharply.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy