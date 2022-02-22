ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa brunch helps non-profit lift local youth education

By Justin Surrency
DES MOINES, Iowa — Funding Iowa education has divided party lines. Republicans lead in the Iowa Senate and last Monday they voted along party lines to approve a 2.5% increase in K-12 funding. Governor Kim Reynolds has yet to sign the bill. Democrats attempted to push for 5% but fell short and now some school districts say it will leave some programs on the chopping block.

The Iowa State Education Association immediately voiced their displeasure saying the $186 dollar per student increase in funding does not set up Iowa schools for success. While some school districts may now be forced to get creative with budgets a local non-profit has teamed up with a suburban brunch restaurant for some much needed help for the Des Moines Public School district. “It’s wild to think that people want to do good. People have disposable income and it’s cool to see a business doing well wants to give back to their community and give directly to the youth,” said Billy Weathers who is a musician, community leader and CEO of the B-Well Foundation.

The non-profit started in 2020 and is dedicated to supporting students, families and teachers in need of resources within the Des Moines community.

Recently, West Des Moines restaurant Eggs & Jam made the commitment to donate $10,000 annually to the B-Well Foundation. The genorosity from Eggs & Jam almost matches the foundation’s annual budget for their Knowledge Is Power program.

The program allows teachers, staff and administration to purchase school supplies, clothes and hygiene products for the classroom or for students in need. “I think regardless of city boundaries and limits people recognize disadvantage. If they are at a place of hitting profit year after year and able to give back to someobody or organizations and schools and kids that don’t have it, that speaks highly of their organization,” said Weathers.

To donate, volunteer or apply for education funds through the B-Well Foundation you can visit their website at www.bwellfoundation.org

