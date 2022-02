AUSTIN, Texas — After watching TCU open Wednesday’s game at the Erwin Center shooting 20-for-31 from the floor en route to building a 10-point lead in the second half, No. 20 Texas stormed back with a vengeance, outscoring the Horned Frogs by 19 points the rest of the way to claim a hard-fought, well-earned victory, 75-66. The aggressiveness and grit the Longhorns played with during the post-halftime surge are reflected in scoring 30 points off of 17 turnovers and going 17-for-18 from the foul line in the second half (24-for-29 on the night).

