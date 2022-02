In its most recent proposal, the Major League Baseball Players Association asked that 80% of players with at least two years of MLB service be considered arbitration eligible. This is up from 22%, which has been the cutoff since 2013 when it was increased from 17%. In the ongoing CBA negotiations, MLB has shown no interest in any change to the 22% figure. The MLBPA started these CBA talks at a position of making all two-plus players eligible for arbitration, which had been the case from 1980-85.

