Ponchatoula, LA

Ponchatoula Lady Wave roll past West Jeff, into Class 5A quarterfinals

By Richie Mills
 2 days ago

PONCHATOULA, La. — The Ponchatoula Lady Wave defeated West Jefferson, 66-41 Monday night in the regional round of the Class 5A Girl’s Basketball playoffs.

Jaylee Womack led the way for Ponchatoula with 32 points in the win. Taylor Jackson followed with 16 and Libby Thompson finished with 8 points.

For the Lady Bucs, TyRaj Crockett finished with a team-high 11, followed by 10 points from Kyra Bradley and Keara Holmes.

Ponchatoula advances to the quarterfinal round where they will face No. 5 Ruston.

For the full bracket, click here.

The Lady Wave have won their first two playoff matchups by a combined 88 points.

Head Coach Patricia Landaiche talks about her team’s approach to a tough Class 5A playoff field:

“They have a hunger this year that they didn’t have last year. I think last year they thought that because we’re number one that we’re supposed to win it. Now, Parkway beat us really bad earlier in the year. Walker is up there, Lafayette. I believe it will be Ruston that we will have Thursday. They’re all just great teams. You saw tonight a number 13 ranked team came out and did that stuff. We know we’re not the best team out there. So, I like how the girls have that fire this year,” says Ponchatoula head girl’s basketball coach Patricia Landaiche.

