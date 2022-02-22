ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Part Time PPA and Cover Teacher - Fixed Term

 2 days ago

Start Date: Sep 2019

Pay: MPS

If you have a growth mindset, love teaching and have a passion for learning then our children need you! We are looking to appoint a creative and enthusiastic KS2 teacher to start as soon as possible to cover PPA and release for other staff. Initially you will be required for up to 4 days until 1st April, then reverting to 2 days plus ad hoc cover until 31st July. The contract may be extended if circumstances change.

We will consider experienced teachers and NQTs. We are looking for a teacher who will promote our ambition to 'nurture the potential in everyone'.

We want teachers who are;

  • strong, confident and enjoy making a difference
  • reflective and willing to learn
  • have a clear understanding of outstanding teaching and learning
  • have high expectations of themselves and children
  • have excellent interpersonal and communication skills
  • able to contribute to and support the Christian ethos of our school.

We can offer:

  • a friendly, welcoming atmosphere
  • hardworking and committed staff and governors
  • enthusiastic pupils
  • opportunities for professional development
  • coaching, support and mentoring
  • an attractive and well resourced school.

Visits to the school are essential. Please telephone the school office to arrange a visit on 01892 678980.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expect all staff to share this commitment. The post is subject to an Enhanced DBS check and a check against the ISA Barred list for children.

Closing Date: 23/02/2022 at 12:00

Interviews: TBC

Information about the school

St. John’s is a school with a Christian foundation and we welcome all children and adults into our community. We want our children, families and staff to know that they are valued, cared for and to be happy. We want our children to be passionate about learning and to equip them with the tools that will enable them to flourish academically, emotionally and spiritually.

1 Corinthians 12 v 12 says, ‘there is one body, but it has many parts. But all its many parts make up one body.’

We are a Voluntary Controlled Church of England School situated in Tunbridge Wells. We have three forms of entry with a total of 630 pupils. We offer a wide range of extra curricular activities to pupils.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1

Comments / 0

The Guardian

